ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

EXPLAINER: The history behind 'parents' rights' in schools

By BROOKE SCHULTZ
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSvOx_0jAcdzpC00

The movement for "parents' rights" saw many of its candidates come up short in this year's midterm elections. But if history is any guide, the cause is sure to live on — in one form or another.

Activists through the generations have stood up for a range of things in the name of parents' rights in education.

Over the last century, the term has been invoked in disputes related to homeschooling, sex education and even the teaching of foreign languages in schools.

In politics today, many U.S. parents have joined a conservative movement pushing for state legislation giving parents more oversight of schools. At issue are library books and course material, transgender students’ use of school bathrooms and the instruction of topics related to race, sexual orientation and gender identity.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, won election last year with his slogan "Parents matter." The GOP embraced the message, with conservative PACs funneling millions of dollars to school board races on the coattails of frustration over remote learning and school mask mandates.

Here is a look at how movements for “parents' rights” have evolved over the decades.

HOW HAS THIS COME UP IN THE PAST?

For nearly as long as there have been public schools in the U.S., there has been concern among some parents, and conservatives in particular, about influences on children.

In the 1950s, groups of parents monitored schools closely for any signs of communist infiltration. In the same decade, amid the start of desegregation, large numbers of families in the South began enrolling children in private schools rather than have them in integrated public schools.

In 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court cited parental rights when it allowed Amish families to exempt their children from high school, in Wisconsin v. Yoder. The court acknowledged it was an exceptional case since the Amish live separately and self-sufficiently, said Joshua Weishart, a lawyer and professor at West Virginia University.

In lawsuits stretching back to the 1920s, courts have affirmed the rights of parents to direct their children’s education. But they also have emphasized there’s a balance to be struck with the state’s obligation to protect children’s welfare, Weishart said.

Part of being a democracy is educating all American kids, Weishart said.

“The state really does have a constitutional duty to democratize school children, and that’s never been disputed that the state has that obligation,” he said.

WHAT DO EARLIER MOVEMENTS HAVE TO DO WITH TODAY'S DEBATES?

One commonality has been questions about what schools should teach related to sex and gender identity.

In the 1990s, a movement backed by evangelical conservatives sought to limit sex education in schools. Conservative leaders also encouraged like-minded candidates to run for school board, expressing concerns about the morals taught in schools and growing acceptance of LGBTQ rights.

Some of those candidates won election, but the communities pushed back against attempts at extreme changes, said Melissa Deckman, CEO of the Public Religion Research Institute, who has studied those school board battles. By the early 2000s, many conservative Christian families had begun leaving public schools for homeschooling or other options, she said.

“Parents’ rights always existed in that you can pull your kid out of something,” said Michael Barth Berkman, a political science professor at Penn State.

Now, he said, parents are going further — keeping their kids in the public school, but pushing to determine the curriculum.

WHAT DO OPPONENTS SAY?

Critics say the policies emerging from the parents' rights movement threaten to make schools less welcoming places for students of color and others who've benefited from inclusion efforts.

The proposals promote a false narrative that parents don’t have rights, said Sharon Ward, a senior policy adviser at Pennsylvania's Education Law Center. A legislative proposal in Pennsylvania, she said, could allow objections by parents to impose limits on what is taught.

“Rather than empower parents, the bill will impose some parents’ views on other parents," Ward said.

Across Virginia, student activists held school walkouts in September to protest Youngkin's proposed changes to the state's guidance on transgender student policies. New rules there would parental sign-off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what's in a student's official record.

Some opponents see an agenda to hollow out public education through vouchers and other measures.

“I would say that part of the game plan here is to just sort of discredit schools and to discredit the public school system,” Berkman said. “It’s painting them as horrible, evil places where all of these really bad, ugly things are going on and have to be stopped.”

HAS THIS GOTTEN TRACTION IN STATE LEGISLATURES?

In the last two years, legislation focusing on parents’ rights has appeared across the country, with mixed success.

The bills largely seek to codify that parents are responsible for the care, custody and direction of their child's education. Discussions around them have focused on parents' access to curriculum, bans on critical race theory and transgender students' use of bathrooms, among other issues.

At the federal level, legislation introduced last year as the Parental Rights Protection Act by a Republican congressman would have barred COVID-19 vaccination requirements for children.

Several states have enacted the legislation like Georgia, Arizona, and Florida — but it has stalled or been struck down in other states like North Carolina and Missouri.

___

Brooke Schultz is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Schools Revise Curriculum, Still Under Fire for 'Whitewashing' History

After Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin was swept into office last year over fevered concerns around issues like critical race theory in Virginia's public schools, some residents of the commonwealth feared the worst. This week, some believed those fears were realized. After completion of proposed social studies guidelines with extensive public...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Teachers union infuriates parents with 'astonishing' tweet: 'Trying to gaslight Americans'

Parents are outraged after the National Education Association (NEA), a national teachers union, tweeted teachers "know better than anyone" what students need in the classroom. President of Parents Defending Education Nicole Neily joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the "astonishing" claim after the top teachers union appeared to play clean-up after the polarizing post.
Mother Jones

The Supreme Court Just Heard Another Case Where the Idea of Equality Is Warped to Privilege White People

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard an under-covered but very important case about the the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), a law that helps to keep Native children who are put up for adoption close to their families and tribes after decades of forced separation and trauma in Native communities. During oral arguments, the majority of the justices appeared poised to rule against the law.
TEXAS STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers to various math problems. Those answers were accompanied by images of different students online. We asked them to tell us how correct the students’ answers were. We also asked them to tell us how capable they thought the...
colbyecho.news

Mathematics education is flawed

As a math major who has loved math in all of its elegant beauty for years, there is nothing more depressing and frustrating than this country’s sorry excuse for mathematical education in its public schools. Everyone knows there’s a problem with the way math is taught, but not many people seem to know exactly what that problem is.
WEKU

The culture wars are pushing some teachers to leave the classroom

In the spring of 2020, James Whitfield had just become the first African American to be named principal at Colleyville Heritage High School, located in a predominantly white Dallas-Fort Worth suburb. Whitfield, who holds a doctorate in education, was anticipating big challenges when students returned in the fall. COVID-19 had...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Newsweek

Ending Affirmative Action Will Be an 'Earthquake' for Colleges, Companies

For some time now, it has been a foregone conclusion among most observers that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised by next summer to end the practice by colleges and universities of using race as a factor in admissions. Still, the intensity and occasional hostility with which the court's conservative majority grilled proponents of affirmative action at oral arguments on October 31 in two soon-to-be-landmark cases left its supporters pondering a previously unthinkable question: Will any approach to leveling the field for disadvantaged minorities be left come June, when the justices are expected to render their decision?
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
92K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy