F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free online

The 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. GMT (Sunday, Nov. 20) / 12 a.m. AEDT (Monday, Nov. 21)

Never before has a fight for second-place seemed so dramatic. Right now, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Sergio Perez are in a dead-heat for second place, as both men have 290 points. That said, we don't think that the latter would be tied if his teammate had listened to instructions.

Red Bull's Gianpiero Lambiase told driver Max Verstappen, who already locked up the Driver's Championship, to let Perez through at Brazil. Max did not comply. Instead, on the radio — clear as day for all watching at home to hear — he said "I told you already last time, you guys don’t ask that again to me, okay? Are we clear about that? I gave my reasons and I stand by it." That third sentence gives conspiracy theorists thinking about how Pérez's crash at Monaco's qualifying cost Max's chances there, some meat to chew on. Later, Max told the press he had "reasons" based on "something that happened in the past."

Later, Pérez told the press that Max's actions showed "who he really is." He would go on to say (translated from Spanish) "Yeah, I’m really surprised. I don’t know what happened, especially after all I’ve done for him, no? I think that, uh, I don’t...I don’t get his reasons, and I’m really surprised. I think if he has two championships, it’s thanks to me."

Max later told the press "That's why we all sat together and talked about it. As a team, we understand, and we have to move forwards. We go to Abu Dhabi and if he needs the help there to finish ahead of Charles, I will help him." Speculation has already set in about if that actually happens.

In other news, the finale in Abu Dhabi is Lewis Hamilton's final chance at keeping his streak of at least one F1 GP win per season alive. Considering how poorly things went here last season, it would be all too poetic for Hamilton — who just saw his teammate George Russel win his first F1 of the season in Brazil, while he was in second.

The Abu Dhabi race starts at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. GMT (Sunday, Nov. 20) / 12 a.m. AEDT (Monday, Nov. 21) and there are multiple ways to tune in, including some free options. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream. Oh, and speaking of champions, check out our guide on how to watch World Cup 2022 online .

And don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ServusTV in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice. Also, ABC in the U.S. (accessible with one of the best TV antennas ) is broadcasting the race as well.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ServusTV for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice . As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the race.

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in the US

The F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV , Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month . The $55 Orange and Blue package goes down to $27.50 for that first month

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro . This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month. View Deal

Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV . The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo also has a 7-day free trial. View Deal

How to watch the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 1 p.m. GMT on Sunday (Nov. 20).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass . This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct , which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel .

Kayo Sports is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN .

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend is a return to normalcy for those watching from the west, starting bright and early at 8 a.m. ET.

Friday, Nov 18

Practice 1

5 - 6 a.m. ET

2 - 3 a.m. PT

10 - 11 a.m. GMT

9 – 10 p.m. AEDT

Practice 2

8 - 9 a.m. ET

5 - 6 a.m. PT

1 - 2 p.m. GMT

12 – 1 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Saturday, Nov. 19

Practice 3

5:30 – 6:30 a.m. ET

2:30 – 3:30 a.m. PT

10:30 – 11:30 p.m. GMT

9:30 – 10:30 p.m. AEDT

Qualifying

9 - 10 a.m. ET

6 - 7 a.m. PT

2 - 3 p.m. GMT

1 – 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Sunday, Nov. 20

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from the Yas Marina Circuit

8 - 10 a.m. ET

5 - 7 a.m. PT

1 - 3 p.m. GMT

12 – 2 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi