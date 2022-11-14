ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

This 2-in-1 Chromebook just crashed to $299 in Amazon Black Friday deal

By Malcolm McMillan
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A8YqI_0jAcbA2F00

There are some great Black Friday deals out in the wild already. But even those are going to have a tough time topping this ultra-versatile Chromebook.

Right now the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is just $299 at Amazon . This 13-inch, 2-in-1 convertible laptop may not be on our best Chromebooks list, but it is a bargain. Plus, with an 11th-generation i3 processor and 8GB RAM it can handle almost any productivity task you throw at it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48eWoT_0jAcbA2F00

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: $429 $299 @ Amazon
This Lenovo Chromebook is a great choice for a lot of people. With an 11th-generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all. View Deal

The suite of features you get with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is tough to beat. Instead of an underpowered mobile processor, you get an Intel Core i3 11th-generation chip. Add in the 8GB and 128GB SSD and you have a pretty decent spec sheet on a sub-$300 machine.

Oh, and did we mention this 2.98-pound device can flip into a tablet? This is definitely one of the highlights of this versatile Chromebook and I love it. I have the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and I love the ability to switch my Chromebook into a tablet. The touch screen even allows stylus support (though you'll need to buy that separately).

Chromebooks are known for long battery life, and this model shouldn't disappoint. Lenovo rates the IdeaPad Flex 5i for 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

If you need a versatile laptop for an affordable price, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. Make sure to also check out Black Friday live blog for all the best sales on TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.

Comments / 0

Related
Tom's Guide

Acer Predator Orion 7000 review

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 is a top-of-the-line gaming PC, delivering top-tier performance for those willing to pay for it. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Acer Predator Orion 7000 specs (as reviewed) Price: $4,499 (as reviewed) Processor: Intel Core i9-12900K. RAM: 32GB DDR5.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy