This 2-in-1 Chromebook just crashed to $299 in Amazon Black Friday deal

There are some great Black Friday deals out in the wild already. But even those are going to have a tough time topping this ultra-versatile Chromebook.

Right now the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is just $299 at Amazon . This 13-inch, 2-in-1 convertible laptop may not be on our best Chromebooks list, but it is a bargain. Plus, with an 11th-generation i3 processor and 8GB RAM it can handle almost any productivity task you throw at it.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook: $429 $299 @ Amazon

This Lenovo Chromebook is a great choice for a lot of people. With an 11th-generation i3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage and a touch screen that can be flipped into tablet mode, it's incredibly versatile. It's not going to be a workhorse PC, but if you largely check emails, stream Netflix shows and write documents, this will do it all. View Deal

The suite of features you get with the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is tough to beat. Instead of an underpowered mobile processor, you get an Intel Core i3 11th-generation chip. Add in the 8GB and 128GB SSD and you have a pretty decent spec sheet on a sub-$300 machine.

Oh, and did we mention this 2.98-pound device can flip into a tablet? This is definitely one of the highlights of this versatile Chromebook and I love it. I have the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and I love the ability to switch my Chromebook into a tablet. The touch screen even allows stylus support (though you'll need to buy that separately).

Chromebooks are known for long battery life, and this model shouldn't disappoint. Lenovo rates the IdeaPad Flex 5i for 10 hours of battery life, so you should be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

If you need a versatile laptop for an affordable price, this is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far. Make sure to also check out Black Friday live blog for all the best sales on TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.