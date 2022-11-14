Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Veteran actor Robert Clary has passed away at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Tiffany Haddish Plans to Build Grocery Store in South Central L.A. to Fight Food InsecurityKim JosephLos Angeles, CA
Soap Opera Vet, Hogan’s Heroes Star Robert Clary, Dead at 96Soap HubLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattoo Artist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Santa Monica Daily Press
Beware The December Drought
WARNING! The schedule of great live music is about to wind down, until mid-January, at least. Happens every year. Oh, there may be a blockbuster or two in there, or a hidden treasure (and how will you find out about them? – yes! – keep reading NOTEWORTHY!), but unless you have an inexhaustible passion for the Nutcracker and endless carols you’ve sung one million times, break into your bookshelves for the next few weeks.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica kicks off holiday season with full line up of events and activities
Without snow and cold temperatures to mark the arrival of the Holiday season, Santa Monica has a host of upcoming events to make sure residents can feel festivity in the air. From Thanksgiving menus at local restaurants to the opening of the City’s ice skating rink, there’s something for everyone to celebrate and enjoy this fall and winter. These are just a few of the upcoming activities and events.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Camping could come to downtown Malibu in the next 13 months
If the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) has its way, camping could be established at Malibu Bluffs Park — an 84-acre park that sits at the foot of Malibu Canyon Road, below the Pepperdine University Campus and overlooking the Pacific Ocean — as early as December 2023.
Santa Monica Daily Press
School Board to affirm existence of Ocean Park ‘neighborhood school’
Parents and community members concerned about the future of the currently-shuttered John Muir Elementary School and Santa Monica Alternative School House (SMASH) site in Ocean Park could soon have a written commitment from the District that the campus will reopen and a chance to weigh in on what it will look like.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Next generation water project comes online Thursday
Santa Monica has found itself on the cutting edge of modern water infrastructure in California, and the latest example of that innovation is SWIP, the Sustainable Water Infrastructure Project (SWIP), four years in the making, that is set to open with a community celebration on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Los Angeles braces for strong Santa Ana winds
Forecasters warned of critical fire danger and potentially damaging gusts as Santa Ana winds developed in Southern California on Tuesday. Pressure gradients were trending strongly offshore and “all systems appear to be a go for a strong Santa Ana event” Tuesday night into Wednesday,” the National Weather Service said.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Fight against fentanyl continues locally
With overdose deaths due to the highly potent synthetic opioid fentanyl up 3,917% from just five years ago, the substance has been the focus of recent outreach and education efforts in the school district, city and county. Members of Santa Monica High School’s Wellness Advisory Group (SWAG) club spent the...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Update on Parking on Parkways and Driveway Aprons and Sidewalks
City staff have been evaluating community feedback and looking at potential options in response to re-codified sections of Santa Monica’s municipal code that prohibits parking on parkways and driveway aprons in order to ensure safe and accessible sidewalks. Pursuant to California Vehicle Code Section 22500(f), vehicles blocking the sidewalk...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election results
Votes: The latest available vote counts from the Los Angeles County Office of Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk continued to cement prior results that appeared as votes came in earlier last week following Election Day. In local races, Caroline Torosis, Jesse Zwick and Lana Negrete were still in the lead for three open city council seats; for school board, Laurie Lieberman, Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein, Stacy Rouse and Alicia Mignano were in the lead for four open School Board seats; Sion Roy, Nancy Greenstein, Tom Peters and Barry Snell were still in the lead for four Santa Monica College trustee seats; rent control-strengthening ballot measures were both poised to pass; cannabis and hotel taxes were both passing; and the $375 million school bond was still poised to pass, as was Measure GS (the property transfer tax imposing $56 fees per $100,000 assessed value over $8 million). Lindsey Horvath maintained her narrow lead over Bob Hertzberg for the third district supervisor seat and in the LA mayor race, Karen Bass was holding out ahead of Rick Caruso. The Sheriff’s race was essentially settled for Robert Luna, unseating incumbent Alex Villanueva. In Venice, Traci Park was still holding her lead over Erin Darling for LA city council’s 11th District.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run
The driver of an SUV veered into the wrong lane and plowed through dozens of Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits running in formation during a training exercise early Wednesday, injuring 25 of the cadets, authorities said. The most serious injuries included head trauma, broken bones and “loss of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Man pleads guilty to federal charges for stealing nearly $5.5 million in COVID jobless relief and for drug trafficking
A downtown Los Angeles man pleaded guilty today to federal drug trafficking and fraud charges, admitting, among other things, that he fraudulently obtained nearly $5.5 million in COVID-related jobless benefits by using the identities of California state prison inmates and other third parties. Edward Kim, 36, pleaded guilty to one...
Comments / 0