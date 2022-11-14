Read full article on original website
President Biden asks Congress for over $37 billion in new emergency aid to Ukraine and $9 billion for COVID-19
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Biden asks Congress for over $37 billion in new emergency aid to Ukraine and $9 billion for COVID-19.
Donald Trump launches 3rd bid for presidency amid legal probes, blame for GOP’s underwhelming midterm results
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump launches 3rd bid for presidency amid legal probes, blame for GOP's underwhelming midterm results.
Correction: Russia-Ukraine-War story
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — In earlier versions of a story published November 15, 2022, The Associated Press reported erroneously, based on information from a senior American intelligence official who spoke on condition of anonymity, that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland and killed two people. Subsequent reporting showed that the missiles were Russian-made and most likely fired by Ukraine in defense against a Russian attack.
Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president’s student debt cancellation plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration says it plans to ask Supreme Court to reinstate the president's student debt cancellation plan.
Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin McCarthy clears first test in bid to becoming House speaker, winning GOP vote; long slog ahead to quell opposition.
A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.
G-20 leaders condemn war in Ukraine; Trump launches White House bid; Grammy nomination, sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that Russia fired a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people. Members of the Group of 20 leading economies have...
UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine
GENEVA (AP) — UN confirms Black Sea grain deal extension to ensure safe delivery of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine.
Biden's U-Turn: US Govt Moves To Protect Saudi Prince From Lawsuit In Khashoggi Killing
Taking a U-turn on Jamal Khashoggi‘s killing, the Joe Biden administration said Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity. What Happened: A court filing made by the U.S. Justice Department lawyers, at the request of the State Department, said because Salman was recently made the Saudi prime minister, as a foreign head of government, he should be considered immune from a lawsuit, reported the Associated Press.
U.S. House Republicans make investigation of Biden a top priority
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - After winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans said on Thursday that investigating President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings will be their top oversight priority when they formally take power next year.
UVA shooting suspect being held without bond; McConnell reelected GOP leader; rising Thanksgiving costs | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three University of Virginia football players, was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina.
'Americans will be shocked': Former Hunter Biden business partner lauds GOP probe into Hunter Biden
Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sounded off on House Oversight Committee Incoming Chairman James Comer's probe of President Joe Biden.
Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'
One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”
GOP eyes new priorities for House, starting with Biden probe
WASHINGTON — The Republican Party’s capture of the House majority, though narrow, will soon transform the agenda in Washington, em
‘A Face-Eating Dragon’: Can Trump Do to DeSantis What He Did to Bush?
He toppled one Florida governor to a win in 2016. He’ll likely need to do it again to win in 2024.
AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EST
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Poland says a Russian-made missile fell in the eastern part of the country, killing two people in a blast that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy decried as "a very significant escalation" of the war. Serious questions about the explosion remain, including who fired the missile. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia, but he convened an emergency meeting of the Group of Seven and NATO leaders who were in Indonesia for another summit. It was not immediately clear whether Biden was suggesting that the missile hadn't been fired by Russia at all. Russia denied any involvement. Biden pledged support for an investigation Poland said it was conducting.
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; 10m Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid as first snow falls
Car dashcam captures Russian missile strike in Dnipro
Video shared by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed what he said was a Russian missile strike on a street in Dnipro on Thursday morning.
