Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Gama Explorations Completes First Tranche of Private Placement
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"), of Common Shares (the "Shares") pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 3,353,366 Shares at a price of $0.30 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,006,010.
Norway's economy grew more than expected in Q3
OSLO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy grew at a faster pace than economists had expeced in the third quarter, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday. The July-September quarter saw a rise in mainland GDP of 0.8% compared with the April-June period, while economists polled by Reuters had expected an increase of 0.4%.
UK retail sales recover only partially in October
LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - British retail sales staged only a partial rebound last month after shops closed in September for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, and they remained below their pre-pandemic level as soaring inflation hits spending power.
Comments / 0