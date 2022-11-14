VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2022 / Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE:GAMA) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement (the "Offering"), of Common Shares (the "Shares") pursuant to which the Company issued a total of 3,353,366 Shares at a price of $0.30 per Share for gross proceeds of $1,006,010.

