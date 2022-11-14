ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Hill, MO

Jackson County Executive statement on downtown baseball

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement regarding downtown baseball:. “Tonight, with the rest of our community, I had an opportunity to read the open letter from Royals Owner John Sherman. From the moment I met Mr. Sherman, I was impressed with his honesty, thoughtfulness and love for Kansas City and it is my hope that our residents, many of whom have not met Mr. Sherman personally, get those same feelings through his written words and recognize his commitment to our heartland hometown, beloved baseball team and storied stadium.
Reorganized School District No. 7 Notice Of Open Public Meeting, Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. This meeting will be live-streamed and recorded. Those interested in providing comments at the Board meeting need to email Linda.Ismert@LSR7.net before Wednesday, November 16 at 4 p.m. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet three days prior to the meeting by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
