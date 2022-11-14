Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
newschannel20.com
Luminary Lights tours back at Dana Thomas House
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Dana Thomas House will have its Luminary Lights on full display. Visitors can expect more than 60 interior holiday designs and six trees in the mansion. Luminary light tours will start at 5 p.m. on Lawarance avenue on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The tours are...
newschannel20.com
Springfield approves rock salt purchase
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield is gearing up for winter weather. On Tuesday, Springfield aldermen approved the purchase of more than $500,000 in rock salt to take care of streets during a snow event. Mayor Jim Langfelder says there is ample supply, but the city always prepares for the...
newschannel20.com
Holiday events at the Lincoln Home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Home National Historic Site will host three-holiday programs throughout December. The three programs are "What's on the Lincolns' Christmas List? A Walking Tour of the Old State Capitol Plaza”, “Snug Stoneys, Cozy Cards: Games in Wintertime Springfield” and “Deriving Good: A Christmas Carol and its Influence on Holiday Tradition."
newschannel20.com
New wind farm approved for Logan County
LINCOLN, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new wind farm may be coming to Logan County, but not without controversy. A recent proposal would build 50 to 60 wind turbines in Logan County, but some said it could impact weather radar data. The proposal was passed 5 to 4 Tuesday night...
Herald & Review
New developments brewing at two Decatur sites
DECATUR — Construction crews have been working in the strip mall parking lot in front of Rural King and other businesses on Mount Zion Road. But it’s not for repair work. There’s much more brewing than meets the eye. Instead, they are clearing the way for one...
newschannel20.com
SFD now accepting applications for entry level firefighters
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is accepting applications from those interested in becoming a firefighter. The deadline to apply is 11 a.m. on January 1. Applicants can apply through the city's website here. There will be a round of testing that will begin with the written...
newschannel20.com
Spruce up your coffee routine with this Smart Owl Coffee recipe
Springfield, IL — Smart Owl Coffee offers everything you need to enjoy a great brew. Be sure to check out their website to learn more fun Coffee recipes, purchase products, and more. Use promo code TV20 for 20% off. Click here for more information.
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
newschannel20.com
Benedictine University campus purchase finalized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Benedictine University officially has a new owner. Preservation, Inc. announced on Tuesday it finalized the purchase of the Springfield campus. The non-profit, run by Tony and Ann Libri, bought the property last year. Their goal is to completely redevelop the campus into a new business...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Mayor discusses plans for casino
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfielder sat down with the Central Illinois Liquours and Beers Association on Monday to discuss the plans for a casino in downtown Springfield. Mayor Langfielder is asking the association to give Springfield a casino license. Monday's meeting was to discuss the concerns...
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
newschannel20.com
City Council discusses safety on MacArthur Boulevard
Springfield’s City Council discussed dangerous areas on MacArthur Boulevard at Tuesday night’s meeting. This comes after a pedestrian was hit crossing MacArthur Boulevard near Washington Park. Macarthur boulevard has been a hotspot for collisions and accidents. The city has made some changes to the area of MacArthur by...
newschannel20.com
Lake Land College partners with local businesses for National Apprenticeship week
MATTOON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In celebration of the eighth annual National Apprenticeship Week, Lake Land College signed 10 new apprenticeship agreements with four local businesses in Illinois. The newest apprenticeship agreements are with Hydro-Gear in Sullivan, KC Summers in Mattoon, North American Lighting in Paris, and Quad graphics in...
newschannel20.com
Donate vehicles to help kids of RMHC
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Tuesday, Nov. 15 was National Vehicle Donation Day. The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), including RMHC of Central Illinois, shared the impact vehicle donations can make on seriously ill children and families within their community. Funds from donated cars, trucks, RVs, motorcycles, boats, and other...
newschannel20.com
Springfield Park District closing golf courses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Park District is closing golf courses due to the current weather conditions. All Springfield Park Districts golf courses will be closed through Sunday. The park district will reevaluate the situation on Monday, Nov. 21. All pro shops will be open for purchases from...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow falling in Central Illinois
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on Tuesday, November 15. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Check current road conditions on Illinois highways here: IDOT Winter Conditions.
newschannel20.com
McFarland employees protest over lack of staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Employees from the McFarland Mental Health Center held a protest on Wednesday over the lack of staff. Members of the Illinois Nurses Association and the American Federation of State County and Municipal employees were picketing outside the center. Officials say the lack of staff is...
nowdecatur.com
The Decatur Park District celebrates the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot, with ribbon cutting ceremony
November 14, 2022- The Decatur Park District celebrated the new addition to Park Luise, The Infinite Hello Spot. The Infinite Hello Spot is sponsored by the Park District, the Community Foundation of Macon County, & Cole Counseling Services. Park Luise is located at 525 S. 44th St. Do you ever...
newschannel20.com
Dolly Parton reading program kicks off in Piatt County
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCCU) — Kids in Piatt County are starting a love for books early following the kick-off Friday at Allerton Library of the "Dolly Parton Imagination Library" program. The United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois helped bring the initiative to Piatt County so families can receive books and...
newschannel20.com
Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
