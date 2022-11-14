Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Lowe's Creating a new tech hub in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Popeyes had plenty of violations during a restaurant inspection and receives a "B" gradeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
Kevin Durant Rips NBA Refs For Weak Jayson Tatum Technical Foul
Kevin Durant couldn’t believe his eyes when Jayson Tatum was T’d up Monday night at TD Garden. Tatum was the victim of a highly questionable technical foul call early in the second quarter of the Celtics’ matchup with the Thunder. Boston’s franchise cornerstone was issued a personal foul for reaching in on Oklahoma City forward Aleksej Pokusevski and promptly clapped out of frustration. Referee John Goble evidently thought the loud clap was a show-up move by Tatum, who was issued a tech for his actions.
NBA Insider Believes Ime Udoka Coached ‘Last Game’ With Celtics
There still are a lot of questions surrounding Ime Udoka’s future with the Celtics, but one NBA insider believes he won’t coach another game in Boston. The Celtics handed Udoka a season-long suspension shortly before the 2022-23 season began for an inappropriate relationship with a female team staffer. It later was reported that Udoka also allegedly made “unwanted comments” toward said staffer.
NBA Rumors: ‘Frustration’ With Ben Simmons Serves As Latest Nets Drama
Ben Simmons has only played 10 games since landing with the Brooklyn Nets before last year’s NBA trade deadline, and that seems to be exactly why current teammates are irked by the three-time NBA All-Star. “According to multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation, the frustration surrounding Simmons...
Yardbarker
Watch: Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina | ACC Men's Basketball Highlights (2022-23)
Gardner-Webb vs. North Carolina: The No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels handled their business with a 72-66 home win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday. Pete Nance got things going for the Heels, scoring 16 of his 18 points in the first half. Caleb Love took over in the 2nd stanza, scoring 17 of his 20 points after the break. RJ Davis finished with a double-double, scoring 14 points and pulling down 10 rebounds in the win. Anthony Selden led the Bulldogs with 21 points in the loss.
UNC vs Gardner-Webb Preview
North Carolina hosts their third straight game to begin the season on Tuesday, as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs out of the Big South visit Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels remain at No. 1 in the country with a 2-0 record in the season's first week. Preseason ACC Player of the Year...
NBA Rescinds Baffling Technical Foul On Celtics Star Jayson Tatum
It won’t go down as a technical foul on Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum after all. Tatum, who was called for a mind-boggling tech due to clapping his hands together after being called for a reach-in foul in Monday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, reportedly will have the infraction rescinded by the NBA, according to The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.
Celtics Rumors: Spurs Center Keeps Coming Up In Trade Speculation
The Boston Celtics have got off to a red-hot start to the 2022-23 NBA campaign, despite the fact they have not been as dominant on the defensive end. A major reason behind the Celtics currently possessing a mediocre 19th-best defensive rating — they concluded the 2021-22 regular season No. 1 — is due to the extended absence of Robert Williams. Williams has yet to play this season after the Celtics announced on Sept. 23 he would miss 8-to-12 weeks because of an arthroscopic procedure in his left knee. The timeline, which according to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach remains “right on schedule,” would indicate a best-case scenario for Williams to return to basketball activities in late November.
Kyrie Irving Could Rejoin Nets For Upcoming Game Vs. Grizzlies
Following a multi-week media fiasco, Kyrie Irving could soon make his return to the floor for the Brooklyn Nets. Absent through Brooklyn?s last seven contests — in which the Nets went 4-3, dropping to the 12th place in the Eastern Conference — Irving was initially set to miss “at least five games,” according to the organization’s announced suspension. Yet, Nets owner Joe Tsai wasn’t done there, following the suspension with a six-item checklist Irving needed to complete before he could officially reach eligibility for return.
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Lightning Game Picks
The Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning entered the year with high expectations, but neither has particularly gotten off to hot starts. Calgary Flames (+102) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (-122) Total: 6.5 (O+102, U-124) Even without fast starts for the Flames or Lightning, there’s still plenty to like about both...
College Basketball Odds: Texas Southern vs. Houston prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Texas Southern Tigers take on the Houston Cougars college basketball odds series for our Texas Southern Houston prediction and pick. The Texas Southern Tigers trailed the Arizona State Sun Devils by 11 points, at 50-39, midway through the second half of this past Sunday’s game in the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series, a collection of games between a power conference and a mid-major conference. Colorado had already lost to Grambling, so surely — surely — the Pac-12 would not lose another game in this crossover series between two unlikely conference partners. Arizona State has had some very solid defensive teams in recent years under head coach Bobby Hurley. The Sun Devils’ offense has not been particularly good, but the defense has often performed reasonably well. The Devils had put the clamps on the Tigers, and it seemed highly unlikely that Texas Southern could mount a rally.
Kevin Durant Rips Nets Lineup During Brutally Honest Reflection
The Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday found themselves in the loss column, yet again, falling 153-121 to the Sacramento Kings in jaw-dropping fashion. The Kings, riding a four-game win streak after the victory, dominated the Nets in all areas. Sacramento out-scored Brooklyn in the paint, 66-44, with a new season-high in points as seven players reached double figures.
Packers-Titans Betting Preview: Three Best Bets For ‘Thursday Night Football’
Packers -3.5 (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook) Both teams enter this primetime game with momentum coming off big wins. The Titans got starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill back from injury and stifled the Denver Broncos in a low-scoring affair. The Packers snapped a five-game losing skid by upsetting the Dallas Cowboys in an overtime thriller at Lambeau Field. It was the vintage performance from Aaron Rodgers we’ve been waiting for, as Rodgers threw three touchdowns with zero interceptions and made countless big plays down the stretch. Conversely, the Titans continue to lean heavily on Derrick Henry, who is once again one of the league’s top rushers. Ultimately, I’m going to bet on which team has the most momentum coming into this game and that’s the Packers. For the first time this season, the Packers were having fun, and everyone seemed to be on the same page in a win. The Cowboys appear to be a playoff team as well, so Green Bay beat a top-notch contender in a must-win game to save its season. That good fortune will carry over to “Thursday Night Football” and that’s why I’ll take a chance on the Packers -3.5 at +100 on DraftKings.
Joe Mazzulla Pinpoints Main Reason Behind Celtics’ Stellar 3-Point Shooting
The Boston Celtics entered Wednesday’s road matchup against the Atlanta Hawks averaging the most made 3-pointers per game in the NBA. And the Celtics stuck to that trend in a 126-101 rout of the Hawks at State Farm Arena, knocking down 21-of-46 (45.7%) attempts from 3-point range — converting nearly six more threes above their average — en route to their eighth straight victory.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Rolls To Eighth Straight Win After Routing Hawks
The Boston Celtics won their eighth game in a row, defeating the Atlanta Hawks, 126-101, at State Farm Arena on Wednesday. The Celtics improved to an NBA-best 12-3 on the season, while the Hawks fell to 9-6. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. No Marcus Smart, no Malcolm Brogdon,...
Predicting Wins, Losses For Patriots’ Remaining Eight Games
Despite all that went wrong, from an awful training camp to a 1-3 start to a bizarre quarterback controversy, the Patriots went 5-4 in their first nine games. All things considered, it was a solid first half for New England. But Bill Belichick’s team must be better in the second...
How Ben Simmons Reacted To ‘Frustration’ From Nets’ Teammates
Ben Simmons reportedly has irked some of his Brooklyn Nets teammates given his lack of availability and inconsistent production to start the 2022-23 season. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Sam Amick wrote Wednesday, citing sources inside the organization, how frustration relating to Simmons had been building in recent weeks.
NFL Announces Change To Bills-Browns; What It Means For Bettors
There won’t be any home-field advantage for the Buffalo Bills come Sunday. With a potentially historic snowstorm expected to blanket the Buffalo area with several feet of snow this weekend, the NFL stepped in Thursday and moved the Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit. The Lions are on the road against the New York Giants in Week 11 leaving their home stadium available. The Bills and Browns will still kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
UNC basketball vs. SC State: Game preview, info, prediction and more
The North Carolina women’s basketball team will finish their three-game home stand against South Carolina State on Wednesday at 11 A.M. Eastern. UNC has gotten off to a great start, showing complete domination in both games. They opened the season with an impressive 91-59 win over Jackson State, then three days later dominated TCU 75-48. Their cohesive ball movement has been working for the program, with their team chemistry being the focal point of the success. In their win over TCU, each player in a Carolina uniform scored and five finished with double digits. As it stands, UNC is ranked 13th in the...
Good News For Joe Mazzulla, Celtics Becoming ‘Reflection’ Of Marcus Smart
The Boston Celtics drafted Marcus Smart with the No. 6 pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He immediately became a fan favorite, displaying a level of competitive toughness few had before him. But it wasn’t until this season that it finally became apparent that the organization was fully behind their rough-and-tumble point guard.
Eagles Star Opens Up About Game-Sealing Penalty Vs. Washington
When Taylor Heinicke gave himself up late in the fourth quarter Monday night, it looked like the Eagles were going to have one last chance to stage a touchdown drive and potentially keep their perfect season alive. Unfortunately for Philadelphia, Brandon Graham’s lapse in judgment took away Jalen Hurts and...
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
49K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0