Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Ohio GOP aims to change voting laws during lameduck session
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief on Thursday championed a lameduck push to require a supermajority of voters in order to pass certain constitutional amendments, a move that came the same day further voter restrictions were added to a significant rewrite of Ohio's election laws. Republican Secretary of...
WacoTrib.com
North Carolina governor pushes gun safety in keynote speech
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sensible policies can be approved to reduce gun violence across the country without threatening the rights of responsible firearm owners, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday, recalling last month’s mass shooting in Raleigh that left five people dead. The Democratic governor made the...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania
LNP/LancasterOnline. November 13, 2022. Editorial: Thankfully, democracy prevailed in Pennsylvania in last week’s midterm elections. Now we await what lies ahead. It was no surprise that mostly conservative Lancaster County voted for Doug Mastriano over Josh Shapiro. What was surprising — and heartening — was Mastriano’s narrow margin of victory in the county. Indeed, “Mastriano’s two-point lead over Shapiro here amounted to the worst showing for a Republican gubernatorial candidate in modern history,” LNP/LancasterOnline’s Lisi reported Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. November 14, 2022. Editorial: From the SC coast to the mountains, welcome progress on new trails. Across South Carolina, from the coast to our mountainous state line, new and expanded trails have certainly made a lot of headlines in recent months. Here are just a few of the exciting developments:
WacoTrib.com
Maine Democrats nominate 1st Black woman as House speaker
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Democrats in the Maine House of Representatives nominated the state's first African American to serve as speaker, selecting a Portland lawmaker whose father was the first Black member of the Maine Legislature. Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross was nominated Thursday over another Portlander, Ed Crockett, to...
WacoTrib.com
'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is opposing Ohio legislation that would ban most gender-confirming procedures and therapies for minors. The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for the TV game show's “Tournament of Champions,” testified Wednesday at a legislative committee hearing on a bill that would ban gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18.
WacoTrib.com
Alabama sheriff's race ends in tie, goes to a recount
EVERGREEN, Ala. (AP) — The race for sheriff in southern Alabama's Conecuh County has ended in a tie, and is heading to a recount. Republican Mike Blackmon and Democrat Randy Brock each received 2,225 votes, according to certified election results posted Tuesday. Blackmon had been losing the race by...
WacoTrib.com
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
WacoTrib.com
Recognition trees planned for display in WVa state Capitol
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia's main Capitol building during the holidays. A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving...
WacoTrib.com
VanMeter to be next Kentucky chief justice as Minton retires
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Laurance B. VanMeter was chosen Tuesday as Kentucky's next chief justice. VanMeter, who was elected to the state Supreme Court in 2016, succeeds Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who is retiring Jan. 1. Minton has served more than 14 years as administrative head of the judicial branch.
WacoTrib.com
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to legally possess small amounts of medical marijuana properly purchased in another state. The Democratic governor signed an executive order to relax the state's prohibition on medical cannabis, but said it's no...
WacoTrib.com
Georgia job market still positive, but may be leveling off
ATLANTA (AP) — Unemployment data shows a Georgia job market that's still hot but leveling off. The state's unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in October after three months at an all-time low of 2.8%. And while employers are still adding workers to payrolls, those gains may be slowing.
WacoTrib.com
Maryland panel OKs first 10 online sports betting licenses
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland commission approved the state's first 10 online sports betting licenses on Wednesday. The approval by the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission does not yet mean the licensees can immediately start to take wagers. The applicants still have to hold a successful controlled demonstration of their operating systems and procedures. That involves live wagering by customers at specific dates and times approved by Maryland Lottery and Gaming.
WacoTrib.com
Justice Dept begins probe of Massachusetts police department
BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors on Tuesday announced an investigation into whether the police department in Massachusetts' second-largest city routinely uses excessive force or discriminates against residents based on race or gender. The civil investigation into the Worcester Police Department will review how the agency addresses misconduct complaints and...
WacoTrib.com
Cumberland Gap park superintendent heads to New River Gorge
GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (AP) — The superintendent of Cumberland Gap National Historical Park has been named to the same post at New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia. Charles Sellars will also manage Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River in southern West...
WacoTrib.com
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have...
WacoTrib.com
35 historical preservation grants announced in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Historical preservation officials have announced 35 grants totaling nearly $900,000 for projects throughout Tennessee. The State Historic Preservation Office said Wednesday that the federally funded matching grants provide 60 percent of project funds from the Federal Historic Preservation Fund with 40 percent of project funds from the grantee. Project funding requests totaled nearly $1.2 million, more than the amount of funding available, the office said.
WacoTrib.com
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A...
WacoTrib.com
Recall issued for ground beef products in Texas H-E-B stores
Tyson Foods Inc. has issued a recall notice for 94,000 pounds of ground beef products sold under store brands at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas, including Waco stores. H-E-B announced Wednesday that certain Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at Tyson’s Amarillo facility could be contaminated by “foreign matter, mirror-like material.”
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Thursday Games to Watch: Week 13
Whitney (8-3) vs. No. 5 Pottsboro (10-1) Time, site: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium. Breakdown: After a solid win over Teague in the opening round of playoffs, the Wildcats look to prolong head coach David Haynes Jr.’s first season. But the Cardinals will prove a tougher challenge.
Comments / 0