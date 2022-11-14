ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Thursday night called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm said prison staff tried for about an hour to get the two required intravenous lines connected to Kenneth Eugene Smith, 57. Hamm said they got one established but were not able to get the second after trying several locations on Smith’s body. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared at about 10:20 p.m., but the state determined about an hour later that the lethal injection would not happen that evening. It is the second execution since September that the state has cancelled because of venous access difficulties. The postponement came after Smith’s final appeals focused on problems with intravenous lines at the last two scheduled lethal injections. Because the death warrant expired at midnight, the state must go back to court to seek a new execution date.

