Sea Isle City, NJ

ocnjdaily.com

Wind Farm Public Hearing Draws Passionate Statements

Residents of Ocean City overwhelmingly opposed an offshore wind energy farm during a virtual public hearing Monday night that also included strong support for the project from environmental and labor groups. Opponents criticized the proposed Ocean Wind 1 project by the Danish energy company Orsted, saying it will harm environmentally...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
njspotlightnews.org

Pressure on property taxes looms over municipal discussions

As municipal officials meet in Atlantic City this week for the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention, pressing issues up for discussion include inflation, the rising costs of benefits for public workers — and the implications for New Jersey’s record-high property taxes. On Wednesday, top legislative leaders...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition

The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ocnjsentinel.com

Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina

SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?

Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Cherry Hill Sun

Camden County issues “Code Blue”

Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
ATLANTIC, IA
watchthetramcarplease.com

Morey’s Piers winter sale offering 25% off NOW!

Well, it’s that time of the year, Morey’s Piers Annual Winter Ticket Sales. Here’s your chance to purchase tickets at a 25% discount for 2023. They make a great Christmas gift. Purchase your tickets here> Morey’s Piers Tickets & Passes – Wild Passes (ltibooking.com) Morey’s...
WILDWOOD, NJ
95revive.com

I-95 South Reconstruction Completed, New Traffic Pattern Planned for Final Stage of BS1 Contract at Bridge Street

November 16, 2022 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Interstate 95 reconstruction between Levick Street and Carver Street (Section BS1) will finish as work shifts to the median for the final stage of reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
getnews.info

Only The Best Builder – Shamong Highlights the Benefits of Working a Certified Roofer

Shamong, NJ – In a website post, Only The Best Builder – Shamong shared why homeowners should insist on professional roofers. The Shamong roofing contractor said roofing work is notoriously dangerous, as even a brief moment of inattentiveness can lead to a potentially fatal fall. By hiring a certified roofer, homeowners can protect themselves from these risks.
SHAMONG, NJ

