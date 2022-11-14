Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the HolidaysJoe MertensCape May, NJ
Related
ocnjdaily.com
Wind Farm Public Hearing Draws Passionate Statements
Residents of Ocean City overwhelmingly opposed an offshore wind energy farm during a virtual public hearing Monday night that also included strong support for the project from environmental and labor groups. Opponents criticized the proposed Ocean Wind 1 project by the Danish energy company Orsted, saying it will harm environmentally...
Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway
Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
njspotlightnews.org
Pressure on property taxes looms over municipal discussions
As municipal officials meet in Atlantic City this week for the New Jersey State League of Municipalities convention, pressing issues up for discussion include inflation, the rising costs of benefits for public workers — and the implications for New Jersey’s record-high property taxes. On Wednesday, top legislative leaders...
Cape Gazette
Former Bests' Ace building faces demolition
The former Bests' Ace Hardware building along Route 1 at Five Points is slated for demolition in the near future. Now owned by the Delaware Department of Transportation, the site is scheduled to be cleared in early 2023, said Charles “C.R.” McLeod, DelDOT community relations director. A section...
ocnjsentinel.com
Somers Point condo offers sunrise views at sheltered marina
SOMERS POINT — What’s better than a wonderfully located, low-maintenance condominium home with a beautiful sunrise view over Great Egg Harbor Bay?. The completely renovated three-level unit with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms at 104 Harbour Cove Marina, recently listed by real estate agent Gray Haenn of Monihan Realty.
shorelocalnews.com
Is Bart Blatstein good for Atlantic City?
Let’s say – to put it mildly – I was a Bart Blatstein pessimist. On a personal level, we would share brief interactions at events, but I never really conversed with him, and my interactions with him were far from dazzling. Despite my professional admiration for him...
NJ Governor Murphy: Major National Event Is Coming To Atlantic City
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, the incoming Chairman of the National Governor’s Association just broke major news on Thursday, November 17, 2022, during an interview. Governor Murphy confirmed for the first time anywhere that the National Governor’s Association Annual Summer Meeting for 2023 will be held in Atlantic City.
Camden County issues “Code Blue”
Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Thursday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 22. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for Camden County effective from 7...
westerniowatoday.com
Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System
(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
Seeing Deer & More In Egg Harbor Township & Northfield, NJ
My daily ride from Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey to the Northfield studios of Townsquare Media, is often like a ride through the zoo. On my way in, it’s in the dark, early hours of the morning. On a daily basis, I can see:. Deer. Rabbits. Raccoons. Skunks. Opossum.
Ribbon-cutting for new $38.3M. Medical Arts Pavilion in Atlantic City
AtlantiCare offered a preview of its new Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday. The $38.3 million facility was specifically developed to enhance access to quality care for the Atlantic City community. It is one of the many ways the organization says it is increasing access to care by addressing health disparities,...
shorelocalnews.com
Showboat Atlantic City Owner Bart Blatstein Brings First Ever Holiday Tree to te Boardwalk
Showboat Atlantic City decked the boardwalk this morning with a 50-ft tree for the holiday season. The balsam spruce was transported from North Carolina to its new home on the iconic boardwalk of Atlantic City as the first ever decorated tree in the 152-year history of the boardwalk. The tree...
The Ben Franklin Bridge Closed For Traffic Into New Jersey
The eastbound side of the Ben Franklin Bridge is closed, as of 2:30 pm on Monday (November 14), following a serious accident. That means motorists crossing from Philadelphia, PA into New Jersey will need to find an alternate route. Officials are working to clean up an earlier crash, including a...
watchthetramcarplease.com
Morey’s Piers winter sale offering 25% off NOW!
Well, it’s that time of the year, Morey’s Piers Annual Winter Ticket Sales. Here’s your chance to purchase tickets at a 25% discount for 2023. They make a great Christmas gift. Purchase your tickets here> Morey’s Piers Tickets & Passes – Wild Passes (ltibooking.com) Morey’s...
95revive.com
I-95 South Reconstruction Completed, New Traffic Pattern Planned for Final Stage of BS1 Contract at Bridge Street
November 16, 2022 – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that southbound Interstate 95 reconstruction between Levick Street and Carver Street (Section BS1) will finish as work shifts to the median for the final stage of reconstruction at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange in Philadelphia.
Structure Fire Extinguished By EHT & Somers Point, NJ Fire Departments
The Egg Harbor Township Police Department and the following Egg Harbor Township Fire Departments all responded to a structure fire yesterday in the late afternoon at the 200 Block of Weymouth Avenue. The Egg Harbor Township Police confirmed the following fire departments battled this blaze:. Scullville Fire Department. Bargaintown Fire...
Overturned tractor trailer stops Ben Franklin Bridge traffic
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The eastbound lanes of the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into New Jersey were closed Monday afternoon, as crews worked to remove a tractor-trailer that overturned.The lanes reopened after 4 p.m., according to the Delaware River Port Authority, which operates the bridge.Footage from Chopper 3 showed the vehicle on its side.
getnews.info
Only The Best Builder – Shamong Highlights the Benefits of Working a Certified Roofer
Shamong, NJ – In a website post, Only The Best Builder – Shamong shared why homeowners should insist on professional roofers. The Shamong roofing contractor said roofing work is notoriously dangerous, as even a brief moment of inattentiveness can lead to a potentially fatal fall. By hiring a certified roofer, homeowners can protect themselves from these risks.
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 15, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Entries list property address followed by selling...
Comments / 0