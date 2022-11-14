Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
The Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park you can Hike toTravel MavenFarmington, CT
WWE's Friday Night "SmackDown" Coming Back To The XL Center In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Related
westernmassnews.com
New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc.
Charlene DeLoach, contributing editor of The Toy Insider, shows us some of the hottest toys out there that your children will love. 1 person dead following crash along Route 2 in Greenfield. Updated: 7 hours ago. At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 2 in...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: November 17
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In West Springfield, the Senior Center hosted a holiday earring market. All materials were provided, and participants go to choose their own beads! The cost was $10 for three pairs $3 for each additional pair. All ages from all communities were welcome.
westernmassnews.com
Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the holiday season in full swing, MGM Springfield is “cooking up” some festive fun. “It’s snowing outside and it’s cold and you’re going to eat this meal that’s going to stick to the inside and make you ready for a nap,” said Chris Smigel, executive director of hospitality at MGM Springfield.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Wednesday Forecast
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food...
westernmassnews.com
Toy Insider unveils hottest toys for 2022
Getting Answers: state begins issuing refunds to taxpayers. Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Updated: 1 hour ago. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday afternoon news update
Amanda Callahan has your latest Thursday morning news headlines. In this update, the West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a road rage suspect, a blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers, and an Enfield man is facing charges after his child died from fentanyl last year. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Knights of Columbus in Chicopee cancels Thanksgiving dinner
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: PVTA grant, No Shave November, winter art exhibit
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Westfield, and Northampton. Starting November 25th through December 31st, no fares or passes will be needed for Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) bus and paratransit services in Springfield. This is thanks in part to a grant included...
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass News takes home four Sound Bites awards
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Sheraton Hotel in Framingham hosted the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association Sound Bites awards Thursday evening. First Place: Investigative Reporting, Mary Wilson, Tik Tok’s impact on body image and mental health. First Place: Digital Media. Merit: Recurring Segment. Thank you for trusting us to get you answers!
Killer Queen returns to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield announced tickets will be going on sale to see Killer Queen, a tribute to Queen, featuring Patrick Myers, in the ARIA Ballroom in 2023.
westernmassnews.com
Western Mass. welcomes first snowfall of the season
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first snowfall of the season has arrived here in western Massachusetts. Western Mass News drove throughout several western Mass. communities to check in on how residents are faring out on the road. Tuesday evening, we were up in Blandford, where the snow came down much...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
A special Army All-American jersey was presented Monday at Central High School in Springfield. Red Sox Winter Weekend returning to Springfield in January. The Red Sox Winter Winter Weekend is coming back to Springfield. Getting Answers: Westfield parent pushes for added bus stop. Updated: 6 hours ago. A viewer reached...
westernmassnews.com
Selection of new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home superintendent leaves some concerned
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker...
westernmassnews.com
Rachel’s Table unveils new van, partnership with MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food rescue partnership with MGM Springfield. Jodi Falk, the director of Rachel’s Table, said the food rescue organization will now be able to deliver three times the amount of food on a daily basis due to the van.
westernmassnews.com
Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving holiday
Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the man who was shot was a suspect they were chasing for a stolen car. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. Retired Army Colonel, Medal of Honor recipient featured speaker...
westernmassnews.com
Restaurants, stores busy with orders for pre-made Thanksgiving meals
Investigation continues into Springfield officer-involved shooting. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. Holiday fun returning to MGM Springfield next week. New Business Minute: Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Assoc. Updated: 2 hours ago. We speak with Demetrius Wilson, head coach for the Chicopee Galaxy Youth Athletic Association. (Sponsored by...
westernmassnews.com
Hilltown DPWs facing some challenges ahead of first snow of season
Getting Answers: basement filled with 100 gal. of oil after delivery mishap. A heating oil delivery mix-up in Springfield has left a family to clean-up 100 gallons of oil pumped directly into their basement. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rachel’s Table has unveiled their new refrigerated van and a new food...
Knights of Columbus continues generosity despite cancellation
The Knight's of Columbus in Chicopee may not be holding their Annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year, but they are making sure that people in need will have food on their table.
westernmassnews.com
Blue light ceremony held to honor fallen Springfield officers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A blue light ceremony took place outside the Springfield Police Department Wednesday evening to honor fallen officers. The nationwide ceremony, started by a widow in Pennsylvania, recognizes officers who have died in the line of duty. People gathered for the ceremony, holding blue candles. The event...
thereminder.com
Duc-Pac Corporation celebrates relocation to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD – The long-running manufacturing business Duc-Pac Corporation has operated since 1949 as a specialty producer of aluminum, copper and metal duct work for HVAC equipment shipped throughout the Northeast. During a Nov. 11 ribbon-cutting ceremony, Duc-Pac celebrated its relocation from East Longmeadow to the refurbished 1125 Page Blvd. site alongside city leaders and the corporation’s staff of local employees.
Comments / 0