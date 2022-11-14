ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chubbuck, ID

Chubbuck announces dates of 2022 Christmas lighting contest

By City of Chubbuck news release
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

CHUBBUCK – Make your Christmas bright… and spread the cheer. The City of Chubbuck celebrates Christmas with its annual outdoor decorating contest.

It is that time of year again, if you have the most festive house on the block (or the most festive block in the city), then we would like to know. The City of Chubbuck invites and encourages all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

This is a great way to show off your community pride and spread cheer throughout the holiday season. It's also a perfect project for the entire family to enjoy, so, pull out your Santa, sled, reindeer, wreath and, of course, don't forget the lights.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits. Selections will be made in all areas of the city. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Best Animation, Most Colorful, Most Traditional, Spirit of the Season (2), Best Commercial/Business, Clark Griswold Award (most lights), and Best Overall.

One thing we would like to stress with the contest this year is the judges will be looking for things that are new and different. We will also be giving special recognition to a street, cul-de-sac, or small neighborhood who has the most houses decorated or best combined display. So, get together with your neighbors and have the best decorated street or neighborhood in town.

If you see a house, business, street, or neighborhood that you think deserves an award, let us know by sending us an email at chubbucklightscontest@gmail.com or send us a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page. Please be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should win and most importantly, the address. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards. Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.

Think Clark Griswold from the film “Christmas Vacation." Judging will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 7. On the nights of judging, please turn all your holiday lights on by 6 p.m. and leave them on until 11 p.m. Winners will be announced Dec. 8 via a press release and a sign being placed in their yard. The press release will go out on Dec. 8 and signs will be placed no later than Dec. 9.

Winners will receive special recognition on the city website, social media and will be spotlighted in the local media. Happy Holidays.

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Art Center annual Christmas show and sale

POCATELLO — We invite you to visit the Pocatello Art Center during the months of November and December for our Christmas show and sale. It’s a great time to shop local for the holidays since we have plenty of handmade items to choose from with a wide range of pricing to fit any budget.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Popular Pocatello restaurant moving to a new location

POCATELLO — Butterburr’s Restaurant, a Pocatello dining mainstay, is moving about one-quarter mile away. The Butterburr’s Restaurant will be closing its doors in the coming weeks and opening ay a new, bigger, more accommodating building one block south. Manager Jessica Baker tells EastIdahoNews.com that the hope is to open the new location by Dec. 1.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Donuts With Santa set for Dec. 9 and 10

POCATELLO — Donuts With Santa is excited to announce our event Dec. 9 and 10. The event will be at Rosewood Event Venue, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. Dec 9, the event will be 4 to 6 p.m.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rosie is a lovable dog who loves to play and needs a fur-ever home

The Snake River Animal Shelter is a no-kill shelter and Rosie was transferred to Idaho from a facility in Texas in hopes of finding her fur-ever home. She is extremely friendly, loves to play and run, and Rosie adores being around other dogs. She loves going outside and is great with people and kids.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Still glad to live in Bannock County

Although not all of the contenders for political office for whom I voted won, I’m grateful that the majority of voters agreed with me that James Ruchti and Nate Roberts belong in Boise representing our area. Kudos to them for races well run, and thanks to everyone else who voted for them!!
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Seattle company plants indoor gardens at local assisted living facility

POCATELLO — Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company, recently planted two indoor gardens at a Pocatello assisted living facility. Cheyanne Lucio, activities director at the Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center, which is located at 1071 Renee Avenue, said the gardens were planted earlier this month and they have already boosted the morale for many of the residents. "They're excited to cultivate it and watch it grow," she said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Thousands turn out to watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years

POCATELLO — On a cold Saturday morning, thousands of people gathered along city streets to witness Pocatello’s first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. The parade featured a surprise homecoming of a young man in the Marines who exited a sports car to hug his grandfather, also a veteran. Hundreds of veterans and others participated in the parade, creating what seemed like an endless procession of pickup trucks, classic sports...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store

POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello. Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities. “We have an abundance of that type of thing,” he said. “St. Vincent de Paul needs those types of things to help others. This...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

What to do this week in East Idaho

Check out these events happening in East Idaho this week. Wednesday The Union Taproom, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host DJ trivia at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The ISU College of Business will host a free showing of “Apollo 13” at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Bengal Theater. Based on the events of the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years is Saturday

POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday. According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto Memorial Drive. The parade will follow Memorial Drive and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer. The parade will feature veterans from all branches of the military. More information about the parade can be found at https://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com/
POCATELLO, ID
Highschool Basketball Pro

Idaho Falls, November 16 High School 🏀 Game Notice

IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

