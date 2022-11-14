Chubbuck announces dates of 2022 Christmas lighting contest

CHUBBUCK – Make your Christmas bright… and spread the cheer. The City of Chubbuck celebrates Christmas with its annual outdoor decorating contest.

It is that time of year again, if you have the most festive house on the block (or the most festive block in the city), then we would like to know. The City of Chubbuck invites and encourages all residents and businesses to enter the annual Holiday Decorating Contest.

This is a great way to show off your community pride and spread cheer throughout the holiday season. It's also a perfect project for the entire family to enjoy, so, pull out your Santa, sled, reindeer, wreath and, of course, don't forget the lights.

The contest is open to all residential homes and businesses within the Chubbuck City Limits. Selections will be made in all areas of the city. Winners will be chosen in the following categories: Best Animation, Most Colorful, Most Traditional, Spirit of the Season (2), Best Commercial/Business, Clark Griswold Award (most lights), and Best Overall.

One thing we would like to stress with the contest this year is the judges will be looking for things that are new and different. We will also be giving special recognition to a street, cul-de-sac, or small neighborhood who has the most houses decorated or best combined display. So, get together with your neighbors and have the best decorated street or neighborhood in town.

If you see a house, business, street, or neighborhood that you think deserves an award, let us know by sending us an email at chubbucklightscontest@gmail.com or send us a message through the City of Chubbuck official Facebook Page. Please be sure to include as much information as possible including photos, which award you think they should win and most importantly, the address. Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Judging will be based on “curb appeal” as viewed from the street, which means only those decorations located on the street side of a property will be judged. Corner lots will be judged from both streets. Judges will not step onto any property to view the back or side yards. Criteria will include: Unique design and creative use of lights and decorations; storyline or theme; display and placement of decorations, animated objects, etc.; and overall presentation.

Think Clark Griswold from the film “Christmas Vacation." Judging will be held Nov. 29 through Dec. 7. On the nights of judging, please turn all your holiday lights on by 6 p.m. and leave them on until 11 p.m. Winners will be announced Dec. 8 via a press release and a sign being placed in their yard. The press release will go out on Dec. 8 and signs will be placed no later than Dec. 9.

Winners will receive special recognition on the city website, social media and will be spotlighted in the local media. Happy Holidays.