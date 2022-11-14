ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper GloRilla Has, for the Most Part, Kept Her Private Life Exactly That

If there has been one breakout rap star to watch over the last year, it has been GloRilla. The Memphis native has taken the music world by storm as of late with hit songs such as "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" and "Tomorrow 2," which features Cardi B. Now, she's nominated at the 2023 Grammys and things seem to be going up from here.
How Many Tattoos Does Shauna Rae Have? The TLC Star Said They Have Special “Meanings”

TLC's I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna Rae Lesick, a 23-year-old Pittsburgh native who navigates being physically different than her peers. On the show — which is now in its second season — Shauna Rae explained that at age 6, her doctors found a malignant glioma, a cancerous brain tumor. She then underwent surgery to remove it, followed by three years of chemotherapy. Once the chemo worked, Shauna Rae’s doctors diagnosed her with pituitary dwarfism at 16. Due to her dormant pituitary, her doctors informed her she would never be taller than 4 feet.
Stephen Colbert Has Been Happily Married to His Wife for Over Two Decades

There are few comedians who have had the impact on 21st-century pop culture that Stephen Colbert has. Whether it be through his work on The Colbert Report, frequent major award wins, or even his 2008 presidential bid, Stephen has engrained himself into today's comedic landscape like no other. Now, he's pivoting to another fun and hilarious gig: hosting Pickled, a new celebrity pickleball game show.
Olivia Rodrigo and Jenna Ortega Are Still Friends After Their Disney Channel Days

Describing Olivia Rodrigo as a talented singer-songwriter would be an understatement, as her career is already incredibly impressive. Her music is relatable, catchy, and unforgettable. There’s a reason why millions of people are so obsessed with the performer. One of the first places people started recognizing her was High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney Channel.
Jessenia Cruz Gave 'Bachelor in Paradise' Another Shot After Her Upset in Season 7

Fans of ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise can also count on the drama to reach new heights as the season’s end approaches. And while everyone has high hopes for their connections to work out and elevate to a lasting relationship, several factors — including new singles — can affect a happy ending. And unfortunately, returning cast member Jessenia Cruz has struck out once again.
Daisy Edgar-Jones Once Dated Actor Tom Varey, but Who's Her Current Main Squeeze?

Cheers to young Hollywood! Over the past few years, Hollywood A-listers in the 20–30 age range have been dominating entertainment and film — from Marsai Martin to Zendaya. Now, Normal People's Daisy Edgar-Jones has joined the ranks, thanks to her phenomenal skills and portrayal of various roles. And since Daisy starred in Where the Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, her celebrity has skyrocketed.
Who Is IRL Prince James Marsden Dating? Inside the 'Disenchanted' Star's Love Life

Actor, singer, and former model James Marsden rose to fame for his portrayal of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the X-Men movies of the 2000s, but since then, he's proved to be more than worthy of Hollywood heartthrob status. With roles in films such as Hairspray, Enchanted, 27 Dresses, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and television shows such as 30 Rock, Ally McBeal, Dead to Me, and Westworld, it's no secret that James is great at playing everyone's favorite leading man.
