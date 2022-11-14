Read full article on original website
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Increased In Arrests of NY Citizens Recording Videos of NYPDAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Woman Who Throws a Molotov Cocktail Bottle Into NYPD Van During 2020 George Floyd Protest Was Sentenced For 6 YearsAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
New York advocates seek to end mandatory minimum sentencing
A campaign launched across New York State Thursday, calling for reforms to the way criminals are sentenced and an end to mandatory minimum sentencing.
Social media algorithms
A look at how algorithms could lead people to judge themselves in the constant search for perfection.
New law raises punishment for stealing packages
This year, a new New Jersey law brought stiffer penalties against porch pirates.
World Prematurity Day
November 17 is World Prematurity Day, to raise awareness to the thousands of babies who are born early in the United States. In 2021, preterm births reached their highest peak since 2007.
Bill aims to make New York a safe haven for transgender youth, family
New York is a safe haven for abortion and asylum-seekers, and State Senator Brad Hoylman wants the Empire State to be a safe state for transgender kids and their families.
Queens dad seeks truth of daughter’s ‘dolly’ death: ‘The text said Help’
The father of Claire McKenna, an aspiring singer found dead last month on a Queens Village street, wants to know who pushed the 26-year-old woman on a dolly for several blocks before dumping her body behind a bush.
Gratitude and mental health
Gratitude and the holiday season go hand in hand. But it doesn't have to be something you only practice around Thanksgiving. Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano explains how gratitude can impact your mental health.
32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings
NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown.
Fight to raise New York minimum wage continues
State Senator Jessica Ramos is renewing her efforts to raise the minimum wage in New York from $15 an hour.
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl's Queens death exonerated
Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D'aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a Sweet 16 party when she was shot and killed. Capers was exonerated on Thursday.
FDA warning links cough medicine to rise in child poisonings
As we enter the respiratory virus season when kids sniffles and coughs turn into colds and the flu, the Food and Drug administration is putting out a warning about a link between a popular cough medicine and a dramatic increase in child poisonings.
New York City releases 2022 edition of neighborhood map
A new map of the five boroughs is offering a look at New York City like never before.
Health care training connects students with jobs in NYC
Students from New York City are learning about medical careers and gaining experience at a program offered by a health care system in the city.
Fauci: Be cautious about COVID-19, RSV this Thanksgiving
Fauci: Be cautious about COVID-19, RSV this Thanksgiving. Raquel Martin reports from Washington, D.C. on Nov. 17, 2022. New York gets very cold stretch heading into weekend. The chill is on through the weekend. An arctic air mass is bringing in the coldest air of the season so far as temperatures dip some 10-15 degrees cooler than usual for this time of the year. Adding insult to injury, the winds will be a factor, with gusts of 25-30 mph making it feel awful.
2-year-old dies of starvation after father’s death in New York apartment
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 2-year-old boy found dead with his deceased father in their New York apartment earlier this year starved to death, authorities have concluded. David Conde Sr., 59, and his toddler son, David Conde Jr., were found dead at their home in Geneva, New York, on Feb. 15.
Bronx nonprofit helping address food insecurity in community
For nearly 50 years, the Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx has served as a safe haven where the community can socialize, learn and grow. Now, the center hopes that through support from the community and donations they can continue fulfilling their mission.
Brooklyn, Queens carjackers rear-ending victims in pattern: NYPD
A crew of carjackers has targeted at least four Queens and Brooklyn drivers since mid-October, rear-ending victims to get them out of their rides then driving off in their vehicles, police said in a Wednesday appeal for tips.
Thanksgiving food waste harmful to the environment
It is estimated that 305 million pounds of food from Thanksgiving meals alone will be thrown out this year, most of it from turkey leftovers. One-third of all the garbage in New York comes from food waste that is dumped in landfills, where it is converted to harmful gasses.
Bronx e-scooter program to become permanent, likely expand
New York City's Shared E-scooter Pilot Program in the Bronx has been so popular that the city will be making it permanent and likely expand it.
Macy’s Herald Square displays its 2022 holiday windows
Macy's unveiled this year's whimsical holiday display windows at their Herald Square flagship store on Thursday, just in time for some holiday cheer.
