SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with his third assist and then the tying goal in a span of less than three minutes. But then Seider answered 2:23 later when he took a pass from David Perron and beat James Reimer for his first goal of the season. Pius Suter added an insurance goal and Dominik Kubalik scored an empty-netter to help the Red Wings snap a four-game losing streak. Perron finished with a goal and two assists. Jake Walman, Filip Hronek and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 20 saves.

DETROIT, MI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO