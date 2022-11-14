Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, Seattle, McCann 6 (Borgen, Eberle), 2:45. 2, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 10 (Trocheck, Kreider), 14:58 (pp). Third Period_3, Seattle, Schultz 2 (Schwartz, Burakovsky), 9:27. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Trocheck 6 (Goodrow, Fox), 18:06 (pp). Overtime_5, Seattle, Schultz 3 (Eberle), 3:39. Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 14-5-9-2_30. Seattle 6-16-8-3_33. Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers...
SFGate
Arizona State routs No. 20 Michigan to win Legends Classic
NEW YORK (AP) — Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 20 points and Arizona State never trailed in blowing out No. 20 Michigan 87-62 on Thursday night to win the Legends Classic at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. It was the most lopsided championship game in the event’s 16-year history and Arizona...
Red Wings beat Sharks 7-4 to snap 4-game losing streak
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Moritz Seider scored the tiebreaking goal with 6:06 to play and the Detroit Red Wings overcame a four-point game from Erik Karlsson to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-4 on Thursday night. Karlsson rallied San Jose back from a 4-2 deficit in the third period with his third assist and then the tying goal in a span of less than three minutes. But then Seider answered 2:23 later when he took a pass from David Perron and beat James Reimer for his first goal of the season. Pius Suter added an insurance goal and Dominik Kubalik scored an empty-netter to help the Red Wings snap a four-game losing streak. Perron finished with a goal and two assists. Jake Walman, Filip Hronek and Joe Veleno also scored for Detroit. Ville Husso made 20 saves.
SFGate
Detroit 7, San Jose 4
First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 3 (Meier, Karlsson), 6:56. 2, Detroit, Hronek 2 (Perron), 9:39. 3, San Jose, Nieto 3 (Karlsson, Cicek), 12:52. Second Period_4, Detroit, Perron 6 (Larkin, Kubalik), 11:27. 5, Detroit, Walman 1 (Rasmussen, Erne), 16:44. Third Period_6, Detroit, Veleno 3 (Berggren, Suter), 4:58. 7, San Jose, Couture...
Comments / 0