The Weeknd Considers Removing ‘Trilogy’ From Streaming Services

The Weeknd has pondered the idea of possibly removing Trilogy from streaming services for the betterment of his fans.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), the Canadian actor took to Twitter to talk about his fan-favorite mixtapes Echoes of Silence , Thursday , and House of Balloons and gave instructions on how fans can properly listen to his breakthrough bodies of work.

The Weeknd, née Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, urged his fans to listen to the mixtapes “individually” to get the intended feeling. Towards the end of his mini-rant, he gave a fun fact to new fans regarding the project, clarifying that Trilogy “isn’t an album.”

“If y’all wanna hear Trilogy how it’s supposed to be listened,” Tesfaye said on Twitter. “Listen to House of Balloons , Thursday , and Echoes of Silence individually. Not all samples are on Trilogy , and the mix isn’t the original mix. But shout out Trilogy , but FYI, for the new fans, it isn’t an album.”

The Grammy award-winning artist , 32, continued, explaining that he remove Trilogy now that every sample across the three tapes has been officially cleared, hinting at a possible reissue of the original projects.

“I might get rid of the compilation just so there’s no more confusion, now that ALL the samples are finally cleared since Dec. 17, 2021,” the Dawn FM entertainer expressed. “But I also know there are fans of the compilation so I might not get rid of it. But just want it to be clear for all the new fans and weirdly, older fans.”

One fan expressed that they prefer Trilogy to the original mixtapes, to which Abel explained that the OG projects are sonically better, citing “The Birds Pt. 2” as an example.

In March 2011, The Weeknd made his debut with his groundbreaking mixtape, House of Balloons , released on Datpiff.com.

He followed up his inaugural tape with Thursday and Echoes of Silence on Aug. 18 and Dec. 21, 2011, respectively. Music critics met Tesfaye’s trio of dark, melancholic bodies of work with critical acclaim upon release.

His early success then catapulted the then-enigmatic figure into mainstream success, beginning a career of record-breaking projects .

Fans of the earlier works, and newcomers, can still listen to his original mixtapes on Datpiff.com .