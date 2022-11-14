ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois

By Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Ashe Post & Times
Ashe Post & Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsATX_0jAcXE3x00

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Hawkeyes Assistant Nominated for National Award

Iowa football's defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been nominated for the Broyles Award, which is given to the best assistant in the country. After what he's done with the Hawkeyes' defense year after year, it's about damn time. This is what the Broyles Award website had to say regarding why...
IOWA CITY, IA
FanSided

Iowa Basketball: 3 takeaways from Hawkeyes road win over Seton Hall

Iowa Basketball passed their first test of the season as the Hawkeyes knocked off Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games. Here are three takeaways from the win. The Prudential Center was rocking as former Seton Hall point guard Shaheen Holloway coached his first marquee game for his alma matter. The Pirates came out playing aggressively, pressing Iowa on every made basket. However, the adjustments from Fran McCaffrey and Iowa Basketball enter up making the difference as the Hawkeyes got the win in Newark by a score of 83 to 67.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
98.1 KHAK

Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind

In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun reflects on eye-opening journey to Iowa City.

The University of Iowa track and field team’s new assistant coach Hadrien Choukroun experienced an eye-opening journey to Iowa City. Choukroun was raised in Paris, France, before heading off to college and competing as a decathlete for two years at Benedict College, an HBCU in South Carolina. After he graduated in 2011, he served as an assistant coach at Benedict.
IOWA CITY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

At Work in Strawberry Point!

Congratulations to Crystal and Lorna at Strawberry Building Supply…our newest winner in our At Work Network. A delicious dozen Aunt Emmy’s cupcakes was delivered…and they were elated!. Playing is easy. Simply text us at 262-MIX-KMCH….tell us who you are and where you’re listening. A new...
MANCHESTER, IA
iheart.com

It had to happen, eventually

With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event

In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.  It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa.  On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Snow a factor in deadly Iowa crash

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Tuesday morning's snow is being blamed for a deadly crash in southern Iowa. The Mahaska County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 23, just west of Fremont. Authorities say 22-year-old Morgan Sanders, of Fremont, died when his car lost control in...
FREMONT, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Kelchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Kelchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
West Jefferson, NC
