NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois

247Sports
Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
Maize n Brew
Illinois vs. Michigan: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more for Week 12
We are five games away from crowning a National Champion and the Michigan Wolverines are still in the hunt. A tough road lies ahead as the maize and blue welcome the Illinois Fighting Illini before heading to Columbus for The Game. Michigan football games are now available to stream on...
Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State
The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
Illini men’s basketball have challenging weekend, facing 2 top 20 teams
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball had one last practice before they hit the sky for Las Vegas. The Continental Tire Main Event tournament will be a challenge for their team, as they’ll face two top 20 teams in the nation. Illinois plays UCLA on Friday, then depending on how they do, they’ll either face […]
Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind
In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
thechampaignroom.com
A big-time big man, a star scorer and other early season takeaways
The Illini have taken care of business so far on the court with a 3-0 start after games against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth. All of the wins have been by 30+ points and have been a good opportunity to get everyone on the roster some valuable playing time.
247Sports
COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson
Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
cyclonefanatic.com
RECRUITING: Iowa State OL commit flips to Illinois
Iowa State offensive lineman commit Brandon Henderson announced Tuesday that he will flip his commitment to Illinois. Henderson announced his commitment over social media:
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DHS Boys Basketball Having Fundraiser Alumni Game Friday Night
Are you ready for some high school basketball? Well, the Danville High School boys program is having a special fundraiser event this Friday evening. They’ll be having an alumni game, and introducing the players in this year’s program. Coach Durrell Robinson says doors at DHS open at 5:15, and they’ll start by introducing the freshman players for a quick scrimmage at 6 PM. Coach Robinson says that will be followed by the sophomore players, and then the alumni game. And there’s all kinds of possibilities on who might be there.
U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Moweaqua native part of special military mission, featured on ‘CBS’
MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Moweaqua native has been a part of a special military mission in Alaska for over a year, and her efforts were recently featured on national television. Captain Lyndi Minott, a graduate of Central A & M High School, serves as an Operations Support Division Chief at Dover Air Force Base […]
foxillinois.com
Joe Gatto coming to Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Gatto will bring his touring show Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy to Champaign. The show will be at the Virginia Theatre at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and reserved seating tickets are $39.75 to $59.75.
illinoisnewsroom.org
Update: Urbana HS to hold e-learning day on Thursday
URBANA – Urbana High School will hold an e-learning day on Thursday. The decision comes after the school went into lockdown for much of Wednesday after someone sent threats of violence. No one was hurt in yesterday’s incident. The FBI and Urbana police are investigating the threats but so...
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Jacob Bretz Named as Future DHS Principal
With Ms Cherry’s impending retirement as Danville High School principal at the end of this school year, the Danville District 118 Board has chosen her successor. They have selected Jacob Bretz, a Springfield SE High School graduate who came to DHS straight from the U of I in 2007 as a U.S History and World Geography teacher. He was a teacher for six years and an assistant principal for ten. And now, a very special moment in his career, as Bretz will now be principal at the school where he’s spent his entire time as a teacher and school administrator.
U of I student charged with burglary
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
