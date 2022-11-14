ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Football: Iowa at Illinois

By Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports

Illinois announces death of football coach Bret Bielema's mother, Marilyn

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema’s mother, Marilyn, died, the university announced in a press release. No cause of death was given, and the Illini announced that they were cancelling Bielema’s Thursday media availability in light of the news. No cause of death was provided. “Today’s media availability is...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: 3 takeaways from the Illini thumping of McNeese State

The women’s Illinois basketball team moved to 3-0 on Wednesday with another dominating performance. If you weren’t impressed by the Illini winning their first two games by an average of 33 points per game, then how about you try a 62-point victory on for size? Illinois welcomed in McNeese State and sent the Cowgirls home with a 100-38 loss on Wednesday.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
98.1 KHAK

Experts Believe Five-Star Iowa Commit Will Change His Mind

In late June this year, five-star recruit and top offensive tackle in the country Kadyn Proctor made his decision to commit to playing for Kirk Ferentz and Iowa. The Southeast Polk product made Hawkeye fans everywhere giddy with excitement for his eventual arrival on campus. Now, he's making them anxious.
IOWA CITY, IA
thechampaignroom.com

A big-time big man, a star scorer and other early season takeaways

The Illini have taken care of business so far on the court with a 3-0 start after games against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth. All of the wins have been by 30+ points and have been a good opportunity to get everyone on the roster some valuable playing time.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

COMMIT: Illini flip three-star East St. Louis OL Brandon Henderson

Illinois continues to increase its presence at one of the state’s prep powerhouses. Three-star East St. Louis offensive lineman Brandon Henderson flipped his commitment from Iowa State to Illinois on Tuesday. He joins Flyers teammate Antwon Hayden, a three-star linebacker, in the Class of 2023. "Thank you to the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
IOWA CITY, IA
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DHS Boys Basketball Having Fundraiser Alumni Game Friday Night

Are you ready for some high school basketball? Well, the Danville High School boys program is having a special fundraiser event this Friday evening. They’ll be having an alumni game, and introducing the players in this year’s program. Coach Durrell Robinson says doors at DHS open at 5:15, and they’ll start by introducing the freshman players for a quick scrimmage at 6 PM. Coach Robinson says that will be followed by the sophomore players, and then the alumni game. And there’s all kinds of possibilities on who might be there.
WCIA

U of I alum reflects on meteoric rise to success on ‘Jeopardy!’

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I alum, meteorologist, and Champaign native Eric Ahasic has shown he is an expert in more than just weather through his recent success on “Jeopardy!” In spring 2022, Ahasic appeared on his first episode of one of America’s longest running game shows in television history. It has been a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
foxillinois.com

Joe Gatto coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Joe Gatto will bring his touring show Joe Gatto's Night of Comedy to Champaign. The show will be at the Virginia Theatre at 7 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and reserved seating tickets are $39.75 to $59.75.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Update: Urbana HS to hold e-learning day on Thursday

URBANA – Urbana High School will hold an e-learning day on Thursday. The decision comes after the school went into lockdown for much of Wednesday after someone sent threats of violence. No one was hurt in yesterday’s incident. The FBI and Urbana police are investigating the threats but so...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Fairlawn Dr. in Urbana to be closed to through traffic

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Fairlawn Dr. will be closed to through traffic beginning Nov. 16. Bob Brown Construction will be installing a new water service for the Urbana School District. The City of Urbana said access will be maintained to all properties along Fairlawn between South Vine Street and Anderson Street during the project. The […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Jacob Bretz Named as Future DHS Principal

With Ms Cherry’s impending retirement as Danville High School principal at the end of this school year, the Danville District 118 Board has chosen her successor. They have selected Jacob Bretz, a Springfield SE High School graduate who came to DHS straight from the U of I in 2007 as a U.S History and World Geography teacher. He was a teacher for six years and an assistant principal for ten. And now, a very special moment in his career, as Bretz will now be principal at the school where he’s spent his entire time as a teacher and school administrator.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

U of I student charged with burglary

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student has been arrested and charged after U of I Police officials said he broke into his neighbors’ apartment over the weekend and stole several items. Souvik Ghosh, 19, was arrested on Monday, accused of entering an unlocked apartment and taking a number of items, all while […]
URBANA, IL
