Oklahoma City, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces PlusPass mobile app

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Wednesday it will be releasing a new app to offer more options to pay for tolls. PlusPass will allow drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal or cash. OTA said drivers...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmakers continue push to eliminate grocery tax

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of only 13 states with a grocery tax, but that could soon be changing as more and more lawmakers show a willingness to eliminate it. One shopper at Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa said she's seen her grocery bill steadily increase along with inflation.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy

McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an...
MCALESTER, OK
KTUL

ODOT, AAA give warnings to those traveling to Norman for Bedlam

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be on of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

New Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Bricktown district

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Brazilian Steakhouse is opening in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in the Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill will offer guests with an authentic and abundant Brazilian dining experience. The Steakhouse says guests will be immersed in the flavors, sights and sounds...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Light snow and record cold possible tomorrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front will pass through Green Country tonight. Falling temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the teens and lower 20s by Friday morning are expected. There is a chance for flurries or light snow across the area, too. Impacts will be minimal,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

BEDLAM PREVIEW: Brent Venables speaks on rival Cowboys

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With the state's biggest rivalry game approaching, Brent Venables discussed today how he's preparing to lead the Sooners to victory in his first Bedlam as head coach. The OU head coach spoke highly of the talented Cowboys quarterback at today's press conference. The Sooners will...
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
KTUL

10 hoax school shootings reported throughout Maine in 1 day, police say

PORTLAND (WGME) — Maine State Police said 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings on Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The...
PORTLAND, ME

