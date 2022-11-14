Read full article on original website
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTUL
Oklahoma ranks 49th in education and 47th in spending per student
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Knowledge is priceless, but education is not. When it comes to education in Oklahoma, the data shows there's lots of room for improvement. A 2021 EdWeek report shows the state ranks 49th. "It is time to see education as a workforce as one of the...
KTUL
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces PlusPass mobile app
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced Wednesday it will be releasing a new app to offer more options to pay for tolls. PlusPass will allow drivers to manage their account on their mobile device and pay tolls via credit card, PayPal or cash. OTA said drivers...
KTUL
Oklahoma lawmakers continue push to eliminate grocery tax
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is one of only 13 states with a grocery tax, but that could soon be changing as more and more lawmakers show a willingness to eliminate it. One shopper at Oasis Fresh Market in Tulsa said she's seen her grocery bill steadily increase along with inflation.
KTUL
U.S. Department of Justice opens civil rights investigation in Oklahoma, OKCPD
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The United States Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department. The investigation aims to find out if Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, leading to...
KTUL
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild for 1993 killing of 3-year-old boy
McALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for the torture slaying of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son in 1993. Richard Stephen Fairchild, who turned 63 on Thursday, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester and was declared dead at 10:24 a.m. Fairchild, an...
KTUL
ODOT, AAA give warnings to those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be on of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KTUL
Public Service Company of Oklahoma warns of utility scams on Scam Awareness Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is warning consumers of utility scams on Scam Awareness Day. Customers have reported scams or attempted scams to PSO 275 times so far this year, including 59 times in October. PSO says there has been an upward trend of utility scams since 2020.
KTUL
Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanizes Asian elephant
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Zoo humanely euthanized its oldest Asian elephant, Bamboo, on Tuesday. Bamboo passed away inside the zoo's elephant barn at Sanctuary Asia. Caretakers brought the entire elephant herd inside the barn to allow them time to be near Bamboo. “Bamboo was a wonderful...
KTUL
With hospitals overwhelmed by RSV, health officials urge caution for holiday gatherings
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Families continue to brace for the impact of respiratory illnesses ahead of the holiday season. Hospitals across the U.S. are seeing the effects of the highly-contagious respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, with emergency departments exceeding 100% capacity in many hospitals. RSV is most concerning for children...
KTUL
Groundbreaking ceremony held for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A groundbreaking for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home was held Thursday. The house will be located at 2332 Pine Ridge Road. It will have four bedrooms, a study, and two and a half baths. The home will be two stories. St. Jude 2023 OKC...
KTUL
New Brazilian Steakhouse to open in Bricktown district
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new Brazilian Steakhouse is opening in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Located in the Bricktown entertainment district, Rodizio Grill will offer guests with an authentic and abundant Brazilian dining experience. The Steakhouse says guests will be immersed in the flavors, sights and sounds...
KTUL
Light snow and record cold possible tomorrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front will pass through Green Country tonight. Falling temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the teens and lower 20s by Friday morning are expected. There is a chance for flurries or light snow across the area, too. Impacts will be minimal,...
KTUL
Attorneys of death row inmate Richard Fairchild file for emergency stay of execution
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As Oklahoma continues moving forward with executions, attorneys for Richard Fairchild have filed an emergency stay of execution for his execution slated for tomorrow morning. Fairchild's attorneys filed an emergency application in the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals in an attempt to stay his execution...
KTUL
'It's late almost every day': Bus driver shortage leaves students sitting in cold
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — Your child may be signed up for the school bus, but that doesn't necessarily mean they'll always get a ride. It's what some parents at Moore Public Schools (MPS) are realizing this school year. A 7th grader tells Fox 25 that on the average morning,...
KTUL
BEDLAM PREVIEW: Brent Venables speaks on rival Cowboys
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With the state's biggest rivalry game approaching, Brent Venables discussed today how he's preparing to lead the Sooners to victory in his first Bedlam as head coach. The OU head coach spoke highly of the talented Cowboys quarterback at today's press conference. The Sooners will...
KTUL
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
KTUL
10 hoax school shootings reported throughout Maine in 1 day, police say
PORTLAND (WGME) — Maine State Police said 10 communities throughout the state received false reports of school shootings on Tuesday. Even schools outside the 10 communities were put into lockdown as a precautionary measure. Portland and Sanford schools each saw a large police presence as students were evacuated. The...
KTUL
Edmond police officer injured in pursuit transported from hospital to rehab for recovery
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has made some major strides in his recovery. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road on September 23.
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
KTUL
Driver arrested after Pottawatomie County deputies find meth during traffic stop
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested after deputies with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office were performing a routine traffic stop and found methamphetamine inside the vehicle. On Nov. 11, deputies performed a traffic stop on Michael Medlock. Deputies learned Medlock did not have a valid license...
