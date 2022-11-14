ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclain County, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft

Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle. Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood. Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were...
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Norman Police: 1 Found Dead In Ditch

Norman police said it is investigating what led to their discovery of a body in a ditch Wednesday morning. The person was found by police just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Classen Boulevard and Boyd Street. Detectives were contacted and later responded to the scene. The identity of...
NORMAN, OK
okcfox.com

Norman police find unidentified man dead in a ditch

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The Norman Police Department said officers found a man dead in a ditch on Wednesday morning. Police said they were called near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street around 8:30 a.m. and found the man. His identity has not been revealed. The Medical...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
GUTHRIE, OK
KOCO

Suspect dead after hours-long standoff at rural Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspect, who authorities say exchanged gunfire with police, prompting an hours-long standoff Tuesday at a rural Oklahoma City home, is dead. Shortly after 11 a.m., officers received a report that a suspect wanted for an out-of-state burglary warrant was at a home in the 14000 block of Iron Road, near Southeast 149th Street and Harrah Road. Oklahoma City Police Department officials said officers arrived and spoke with a person at the scene, who gave them permission to search the home.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
LAWTON, OK

