Edmond Man Arrested After Truck Theft
Investigators said a man stole a pickup truck in Edmond before jumping from the vehicle. Edmond Police said the truck belongs to a work crew who were trimming trees in a neighborhood. Investigators said Jesse Wiley was caught on this video eyeing the pickup, and the keys for which were...
KTUL
Oklahoma City police release more details on fatal officer-involved shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police released more information on Wednesday about a fatal officer-involved shooting. Police said they were notified on Tuesday morning that a man with an out-of-state felony warrant was in a travel trailer at 14000 Iron Road. Officers said the suspect, 38-year-old Timothy Johnson,...
OCPD Officer Injured, Burglary Suspect Shot And Killed By Police Near McLoud
The Oklahoma City Police Department’s tactical team surrounded a residence on Tuesday in a rural area of the city following a deadly police shooting. Police officials said one officer was injured when a suspect opened fire on officers while he was served an arrest warrant. The officer was taken to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries from shrapnel. The suspect was located several hours later deceased.
Suspect dead, officer injured after officer-involved shooting
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a rural area east of the metro.
Deputies: Woman injured in road rage shooting along I-35
Investigators in McClain County are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect in a road rage incident.
okcfox.com
News On 6
1 Dead After Multiple Vehicle Crash In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police are trying to determine the cause of a deadly crash near Northwest 23rd Street and North MacArthur Boulevard. OCPD confirmed one person died as a result of the crash on Tuesday, but It's not clear if the man who was killed died from the crash or had a medical episode.
KTUL
Edmond police officer injured in pursuit transported from hospital to rehab for recovery
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — The Edmond Police Sergeant injured in a pursuit back in September has made some major strides in his recovery. Sergeant Joseph Wells, a 16-year veteran of the Edmond Police Department, was injured after a pursuit ended in a crash near Memorial and Boulevard, close to the north side of Smiling Hill Road on September 23.
OSBI: Man arrested following deadly Seminole Co. shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a man has been arrested on multiple charges after a Nov. 6 shooting in rural Seminole County left him injured and another man dead.
KTUL
KTUL
OHP identifies three individuals killed in airboat crash
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — One week after an airboat flipped at the Guthrie Golf and Country Club, Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released more information about the accident. Divers recovered 38-year-old Kyle White, 33-year-old Justin Blake, and 29-year-old Andrew Allison following the crash. All three individuals were pronounced dead on the scene following the crash.
KOCO
kswo.com
Lawton Police Chief: Crime down overall, larceny increasing
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime rates are up. That’s what Lawton’s Police Chief claimed at Tuesday afternoon’s city council meeting. LPD Chief James Smith said the bottom line is crime is up a little bit, and he just wanted to explain why. This statement confused Mayor Stan...
OHP: 17-year-old in critical condition after crash
A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition following a crash in Cleveland County.
Police Investigated Third Deadly Shooting At NW OKC Apartment Complex
Oklahoma City police are investigating the 67th homicide of the year at a northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex. Officers were called to a fatal shooting on Sunday close to 2 a.m. at the Bennett Ridge Apartments on Rockwell Avenue near the Northwest Expressway. Police said this was the third deadly shooting at the complex this year.
Multi-Car accident in NW part of the metro ends with one fatality
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Police have confirmed that a multi vehicle accident near NW 23rd St and N MacArthur around 7:45 this evening has been updated to a fatality. Police say the confirmed deceased did not die at the scene of the accident, and no further details have been released. Right now, the […]
