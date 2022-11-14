ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Community Impact Houston

New local footwear store opens in Pearland

FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
PEARLAND, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Project Planned in Pearland

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Levey Group acquired a 38-acre tract near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road where the Houston-based firm will develop Levey Logistics Park. Levey Logistics Park will consist of two industrial buildings, one cross-dock and one rear-load, spanning...
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress

Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space

A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
houstonfoodfinder.com

Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022

This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
PEARLAND, TX
Community Impact Houston

Bloofin Sushi Restaurant to fill out Hughes Landing's Restaurant Row in The Woodlands

Bloofin will offer a selection of sushi options. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Contemporary sushi restaurant Bloofin Sushi Restaurant has been announced as the newest addition to Restaurant Row on Hughes Landing Boulevard in The Woodlands. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Bloofin will serve contemporary sushi dishes for lunch and dinner along with a collection of imported sakes and cocktails. Serving as its second location, the restaurant will fill the final space in the 79-acre urban area known as Restaurant Row. Bloofin is scheduled to open in late spring 2023. www.bloofinsushi.com.
Community Impact Houston

Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe

Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
CONROE, TX
cw39.com

30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
HOUSTON, TX
itsnothouitsme.com

2022 Houston Holiday Guide

Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines

A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocates to Willowbrook-area location

Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet relocated to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, in early October. (Courtesy Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet) Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocated across Hwy.- 249 in the Willowbrook area to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, according to management. Formerly located at 17695 Hwy. 249, Houston, the Texas-based restaurant opened at its new spot—which has updated decor and a room that can be reserved for parties—in early October. Dimassi’s offers a selection of halal and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, flavored hummus, lamb gyro, kabobs and baklava. 832-756-2763. https://dimassis.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village

Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

