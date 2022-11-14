Bloofin will offer a selection of sushi options. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Contemporary sushi restaurant Bloofin Sushi Restaurant has been announced as the newest addition to Restaurant Row on Hughes Landing Boulevard in The Woodlands. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Bloofin will serve contemporary sushi dishes for lunch and dinner along with a collection of imported sakes and cocktails. Serving as its second location, the restaurant will fill the final space in the 79-acre urban area known as Restaurant Row. Bloofin is scheduled to open in late spring 2023. www.bloofinsushi.com.

11 HOURS AGO