Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Ride This Magical Polar Express Train Through one Of Texas' Cutest Christmas TownsWestloadedGalveston, TX
An 8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing After Father Takes CustodyStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Related
New local footwear store opens in Pearland
FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. (Courtesy Pexels) FlyxSole LLC opened its retail store Nov. 12 at 1331 E. Broadway St., Ste. B, Pearland. The new shop offers buying, selling and trading of footwear, according to the store’s Instagram page. FlyxSole is open Tue.-Sat. from noon-7 p.m. www.instagram.com/flyxsole.
realtynewsreport.com
Project Planned in Pearland
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Levey Group acquired a 38-acre tract near the intersection of South Sam Houston Parkway and Almeda School Road where the Houston-based firm will develop Levey Logistics Park. Levey Logistics Park will consist of two industrial buildings, one cross-dock and one rear-load, spanning...
Report shows high rates of subsidence in Katy, city continues to sink two centimeters every year
The results show the Katy area has some of the most significant land displacement of all surrounding suburbs, sinking roughly 2 centimeters per year. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) A University of Houston geological study released in August tracked land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-21. The results show the...
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocates in Cypress
Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Serenity Wellness & Counseling relocated Oct. 30 to 17820 Mound Road, Ste. B, Cypress. The practice was previously located at 17302 House & Hahl Road, Cypress. Owner Nicole Bankhead said the new location provides a waiting area, coffee, water and a relaxing environment for clients. Serenity Wellness & Counseling offers both online and in-person counseling sessions, neurofeedback, medication management and dietitian consultations in one central location. 281-944-7922. www.serenitywellnessandcounseling.com.
Agreement could spur multimillion-dollar redevelopment at The Woodlands Mall with 2 hotels, parking garage, new retail space
A joint meeting of The Woodlands Township board of directors and The Woodlands Township Economic Development Zone was held Nov. 16. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township board of directors on Nov. 16 approved two items that could allow for a potential multimillion-dollar economic development project at The Woodlands Mall including at least 80,000 square feet of new retail space, two hotels and a parking garage.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Where To Get Thanksgiving To Go In Pearland For 2022
This year, let Pearland restaurants take the labor out of Thanksgiving, with options ranging from full meals to à la carte starters, meats, sides and desserts. We’ve even added a few catering options from Pearland small businesses, so you can support budding local producers while dining on delicious fare. For more restaurants to visit the rest of the year, check out the Visit Pearland dining website.
Tacos y Más: When Houston gets cold, caldo de res is the only answer
Caldo de res at La Imperial Bakery in the East End warms body and soul.
Gilly Hicks and Babycottons open in The Woodlands Mall this fall
Gilly Hicks, selling underwear, activewear and loungewear, opened in The Woodlands Mall. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Two new stores opened in The Woodlands Mall this fall. A Gilly Hicks location opened in The Woodlands Mall this fall at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive, Ste. 700, The Woodlands. The Hollister Co. brand offers...
Sugar Land signs contract for First Colony Trail construction
The First Colony Trail Project is intended to create a connected trail network within the First Colony area. (Courtesy Pexels) After nine years and a revision of scope, the First Colony Trail and Pedestrian Bridges Project has construction in sight. Sugar Land City Council authorized a $3.3 million contract with...
Bloofin Sushi Restaurant to fill out Hughes Landing's Restaurant Row in The Woodlands
Bloofin will offer a selection of sushi options. (Courtesy Howard Hughes Corp.) Contemporary sushi restaurant Bloofin Sushi Restaurant has been announced as the newest addition to Restaurant Row on Hughes Landing Boulevard in The Woodlands. According to a news release from The Howard Hughes Corp., Bloofin will serve contemporary sushi dishes for lunch and dinner along with a collection of imported sakes and cocktails. Serving as its second location, the restaurant will fill the final space in the 79-acre urban area known as Restaurant Row. Bloofin is scheduled to open in late spring 2023. www.bloofinsushi.com.
Dutch Bros brings handcrafted beverages to Conroe
Dutch Bros offers handcrafted beverages, including teas and coffees. (Courtesy Dutch Bros) Dutch Bros, a drive-thru coffee company, is opening its first Conroe location Nov. 18 at 9778 Hwy. 242. Dutch Bros serves handcrafted, specialty beverages, including coffee, smoothies, teas and freezes. The location will also feature exclusive items such as the Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, nitrogen-infused cold brews and secret menu items. Doors open at 5 a.m. every day. www.dutchbros.com.
Vote on street improvements near Texas Southern University delayed amid concerns about loss of car lanes
An item before the Houston City Council to fund street improvements near Texas Southern University was tagged Nov. 16 after the council member representing the area expressed concerns about the project's removal of car lanes to add bike lanes. (Courtesy Facebook) An item before the Houston City Council to fund...
cw39.com
30 Highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
Middle Eastern food has gained significant popularity over the years, enjoying a jump of more than 30% in its inclusion on restaurant menus. Some of the most popular Middle Eastern dishes are baba ghannouj, hummus, falafel, tahini, tabouleh, pita bread, and (of course) baklava. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurants in Houston on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Restaurants on this list may have recently closed.
itsnothouitsme.com
2022 Houston Holiday Guide
Tis the freaking season, y’all! Temps have dropped, lights are up, and I’ve got a spiked cider in hand — let’s talk holiday activities in Houston!. This Houston Holiday Guide will be updated with more throughout the season, so check back often for new things to do!
Houston approves additional $4.7 million for Shepherd, Durham drives reconstruction to fix failing water lines
A rendering shows an updated streetscape envisioned with the reconstruction of Shepherd and Durham drives inside the Loop. (Courtesy Memorial Heights TIRZ) At a Nov. 16 meeting, Houston City Council approved an additional $4.7 million toward a reconstruction project along Shepherd and Durham drives in the Heights to cover the redesign and rerouting of failing water and wastewater lines.
Craft Pita sets Nov. 19 opening date for new store north of West University Place
The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place in Plaza in the Park, 5172 Buffalo Speedway, Ste. C, Houston. (Courtesy Rebekah Flores) The second location of the Houston-based Craft Pita will debut Nov. 19 just north of West University Place...
Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocates to Willowbrook-area location
Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet relocated to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, in early October. (Courtesy Dimassi's Mediterranean Buffet) Dimassi’s Mediterranean Buffet relocated across Hwy.- 249 in the Willowbrook area to 17240 Hwy. 249, Houston, according to management. Formerly located at 17695 Hwy. 249, Houston, the Texas-based restaurant opened at its new spot—which has updated decor and a room that can be reserved for parties—in early October. Dimassi’s offers a selection of halal and Mediterranean cuisine such as falafel, flavored hummus, lamb gyro, kabobs and baklava. 832-756-2763. https://dimassis.com.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18, 2022 include Galaxy Lights at Space Center, Bubble Science at Arboretum, and more!
Our top free and cheap picks for things to do in Houston this weekend of November 18 include the Galaxy Lights at Space Center Houston, Bubble Science, 30th Annual Artist’s Warehouse Artcrawl, and more!. There’s always a lot to do in Houston, especially on the weekends. And so, if...
Scooter's Coffee now serving coffee, quick bites in Jersey Village
Scooter's Coffee offers coffee, tea and smoothies. (Courtesy Scooter's Coffee) A new location of Scooter’s Coffee opened Monday, Nov. 14, at 8307 Jones Road, Jersey Village, near the Hwy. 290 intersection. The drive-thru coffee franchise serves up hot, cold and blended coffee beverages. Smoothies, teas, breakfast sandwiches and baked goods are also on the menu. This location is owned by Tony and Lisa Guerrero, and operates Mon.-Sat. from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. and 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. www.scooterscoffee.com.
Fire departments in Conroe, Montgomery battle growth demands
Caney Creek Fire and Rescue announced the opening of Station No. 81 at 16723 FM 2090 on Aug. 19. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Fire departments across Conroe and Montgomery are reporting concerns as their number of stations and populations served increase. Each department said the main struggle is staffing. Mike Legoudes...
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0