Miami Springs, FL

miamisprings.com

730 Nightingale Avenue – 3 Beds – 3 Bath

This totally updated property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and impact windows throughout. The home has 3,228 total sq ft and a 9,525 sq ft lot. You will notice a myriad of high quality finishes in the home ranging from the tile flooring to the stone backsplash. The entire home has high hat lighting, the kitchen features beautiful new appliances and cabinets, and the bathrooms are nothing short of luxurious. The backyard features a fantastic entertaining space as well as plenty of room for a pool.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
miamisprings.com

1940 Kitchen of Brand New Home at 325 Navarre Dr. Miami Springs

Ken Wilde of the Miami Springs Historical Society shared this picture of a 1940 Miami Springs Kitchen inside a brand new home located at 325 Navarre Drive. Things were a lot different in the pre-War era home. In case you’re wondering, this is what the home at 325 Navarre Drive...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
WSVN-TV

Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah

Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
HIALEAH, FL
downbeach.com

Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back

The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
MARGATE, FL
miamisprings.com

Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs

Attention kids of all ages. Join the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs! The Miami Springs Girl Scouts Troop 2564 has joined forces with The Leonard Real Estate Group in a Two Part Event! One is a Christmas Decorating Contest to unleash your holiday home decorating skills and share the Holiday Spirit. The second part is the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour. The Polar Express Train (Trolley) will take passengers through a tour of pre-registered Holiday Decorated homes in Miami Springs.
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL
CBS News

Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke pines to be sprayed for mosquitoes

PEMBROKE PINES - Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about mosquitos. On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide. The spraying is a proactive measure to kill the larvae of the Aedes...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
secretmiami.com

These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall

With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
AVENTURA, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New Tropical Masterpiece with Breathtaking Views in Bay Harbor Islands Hit The Market for $25 Million

9530 W Broadview Drive Home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida for Sale. 9530 W Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida is a tropical modern masterpiece with architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman, interior design by CBDesign, developed by Gamma Construction, evokes the essence of Miami Beach sophistication. This Home in Bay Harbor Islands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9530 W Broadview Drive, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Daniel Hertzberg (Phone: 305-341-6944) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You

When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents

NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog found emaciated in Homestead makes full recovery

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care. This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August. She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water. A few months later, the pup...
HOMESTEAD, FL

