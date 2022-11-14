Read full article on original website
miamisprings.com
730 Nightingale Avenue – 3 Beds – 3 Bath
This totally updated property features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and impact windows throughout. The home has 3,228 total sq ft and a 9,525 sq ft lot. You will notice a myriad of high quality finishes in the home ranging from the tile flooring to the stone backsplash. The entire home has high hat lighting, the kitchen features beautiful new appliances and cabinets, and the bathrooms are nothing short of luxurious. The backyard features a fantastic entertaining space as well as plenty of room for a pool.
miamisprings.com
1940 Kitchen of Brand New Home at 325 Navarre Dr. Miami Springs
Ken Wilde of the Miami Springs Historical Society shared this picture of a 1940 Miami Springs Kitchen inside a brand new home located at 325 Navarre Drive. Things were a lot different in the pre-War era home. In case you’re wondering, this is what the home at 325 Navarre Drive...
WSVN-TV
Be stylish and chic with finds at Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah
Fashion and style don’t need to be new. There’s something called vintage, and there’s a huge trend called thrifting where you find one-of-a-kind pieces for incredible prices. When I went into Thrift Vintage Outlet in Hialeah, I was skeptical … but I left with a bag full of treasures.
downbeach.com
Margate’s Thanksgiving Farmers Market is back
The Fall Margate Community Farmers Market will be back in time to do some Thanksgiving holiday food shopping 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. The market, which features Jersey Fresh produce and more, will be held on the verandah inside Steve & Cookies By The Bay restaurant, 9700 Amherst Ave.
miamisprings.com
Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs
Attention kids of all ages. Join the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour of Miami Springs! The Miami Springs Girl Scouts Troop 2564 has joined forces with The Leonard Real Estate Group in a Two Part Event! One is a Christmas Decorating Contest to unleash your holiday home decorating skills and share the Holiday Spirit. The second part is the Polar Express Holiday Train Tour. The Polar Express Train (Trolley) will take passengers through a tour of pre-registered Holiday Decorated homes in Miami Springs.
NBC Miami
‘Turkey Not Tickets' Program Providing Thanksgiving Treat in Miami Gardens
Miami Gardens Police completed a traffic safety initiative Thursday morning - but added a holiday twist. Officers stepped up patrols in high volume intersections, but drivers left with smiles instead of tickets. “I just want to say Happy Thanksgiving,” said Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt. As the chief handed out...
CBS News
Areas of Hollywood, Pembroke pines to be sprayed for mosquitoes
PEMBROKE PINES - Relief is coming to parts of Hollywood and Pembroke Pines whose residents have been complaining about mosquitos. On Thursday night, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., Broward County Mosquito Control will be spraying larvicide. The spraying is a proactive measure to kill the larvae of the Aedes...
secretmiami.com
These Irresistibly Cute Pet Homes Are Popping Up In Aventura Mall
With the holidays coming up, you’re probably out buying gifts and wrapping them up for your loved ones. There’s even a chance you might have strolled through Aventura Mall recently in search of the perfect gift and wondered, “What’s up with all these pet homes?”. Well,...
luxury-houses.net
Brand New Tropical Masterpiece with Breathtaking Views in Bay Harbor Islands Hit The Market for $25 Million
9530 W Broadview Drive Home in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida for Sale. 9530 W Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, Florida is a tropical modern masterpiece with architecture by Choeff Levy Fischman, interior design by CBDesign, developed by Gamma Construction, evokes the essence of Miami Beach sophistication. This Home in Bay Harbor Islands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 8,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9530 W Broadview Drive, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Daniel Hertzberg (Phone: 305-341-6944) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Authorities identify culprits who trashed beautiful Biscayne Bay island
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – There are still no arrests from a story Local 10 News exclusively reported on Tuesday about boaters caught on camera illegally dumping trash on a small island inside Biscayne National Park. Local and federal authorities know who the people in the video are, and there...
Click10.com
South Florida La Granja location, California Pizza Kitchen ordered shut last week
Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. As of this post, Talay Thai has not been re-inspected and has not been allowed to re-open. All the others mentioned have been allowed to re-open following an ordered...
Grain and Berry Is Headed to Fort Lauderdale Next Year
The superfood cafe’s first Fort Lauderdale outpost will open in February or March
WSVN-TV
Farm Share teams up with local church to hand out food in time for Thanksgiving
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The state’s largest food bank teamed up with a South Florida church to help feed a need in one community. Farm Share is making sure families have enough to eat as Thanksgiving is next week. The company teamed up with First Eben Ezer Baptist...
Group saws through roof, steals $500K in phones from Florida warehouse
Police arrested five men accused of sawing thru the roof of a South Florida warehouse to steal more than $500,000 worth of cell phones
wild941.com
Florida’s Number One Tourist Trap Will Surprise You
When I first read about this, I was shocked. According to Merriam Webster, the definition of a Tourist Trap is, “a place that attracts and exploits tourists.” I automatically thought Disney or somewhere in Miami was gong to be the number one. Nope, I was wrong and so were you. I have never heard of this place, but apparently many people come to Florida and go. According to a study done by BestLife, The Coral Castle Museum Is Floridas number one tourist trap. The Museums website, tell us “the Coral Castle is an everlasting mystery to those who explore it.”
Thanksgiving turkeys handed out to grateful North Miami residents
NORTH MIAMI - Some North Miami residents are already giving thanks a week ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Wednesday 200 turkeys were handed out at The NoMi Village to make sure no one goes without this holiday season. "Every year I make three turkeys," Exume Dieunite told CBS4's Teri Hornstein.She said she'll have a full house for Thanksgiving; four adult children, grandchildren, and lots of love to go around. Exume said without giveaways like this one, her family's holiday would look very different. With rising food prices, many people are struggling right now making...
WSVN-TV
Dog found emaciated in Homestead makes full recovery
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A furry friend has made a full recovery with special canine care. This is Diamond, a dog who was rescued back in August. She was found in bad shape chained to a tree in Homestead with no food or water. A few months later, the pup...
WSVN-TV
Connecticut’s Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana serves up tasty pies at new Plantation location
There’s nothing better than a good pizza … except for a great pizza. Plantation just got a new pizzeria all the way from Connecticut that diehards say is the best in the entire country. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who likes his topped with Italian sausage, has the story.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
WSVN-TV
2 poodles abandoned at pet salon in Southwest Miami-Dade by man
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs were left at a South Florida groomer, and two weeks later, no one has come back to pick them up. Now, the owner of the business is searching for answers. “There’s something to this story,” Gabriella Otey said. Otey has been...
