Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
KBTX.com
You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas. Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas. “They’re not your run...
KBTX.com
Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
KBTX.com
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
KBTX.com
BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away. The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.
KBTX.com
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
KBTX.com
Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?. To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey. C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties,...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
KBTX.com
Let the inner you shine with these sparkly looks from Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to dress to impress at this year’s lineup of holiday parties, stop by Witt’s End in College Station and shop all things sparkle. From more unique colors like copper and navy to the classic silver and gold, Witt’s End has sequins and sparkles aplenty.
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos Prepares to Perform The Nutcracker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a time-honored holiday tradition -- Ballet Brazos is preparing for its 11th annual production of The Nutcracker. Soloists Callie Howe and Rylee Kinnard joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about this year’s shows. The cast includes dancers from...
KBTX.com
College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier. Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art...
KBTX.com
Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball. This year’s celebration will...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -November 17 is World Prematurity Day. The NICU at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station recognized this day by showing off the fighting spirit of these Tiniest Texans™ who are wearing “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies. “Prematurity” means being...
KBTX.com
Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
KBTX.com
Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
KBTX.com
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University in negotiations for Esports facility at Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Esports team announced that the university is in negotiations with the City of College Station to lease a new facility at Post Oak Mall. The Texas A&M Esports team took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said during a meeting, President M. Katherine Banks...
KBTX.com
Santa’s Wonderland opens, celebrates 25th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Santa’s Wonderland is back for their 25th season of spreading Christmas cheer. Santa’s Wonderland welcomed guests back into their park on Friday Nov. 11. This year is special due to the 25th anniversary, which they say calls for new additions to the Christmas park.
KBTX.com
Celebrate the reason for the season with Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe’s performance of Fellow Passengers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There will be four nights of holiday magic as Blinn Bryan Theatre Troupe performs Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. “This is a narrative adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol based on the short novella he wrote,” Instructor and...
Comments / 0