Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
Sip & shop to support Voices for Children
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
You’ll feel ‘Shear Joy’ after a visit to this farm
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Located just outside of Anderson, Texas, Shear Joy Farm and Shearing is spreading good vibes with the help of some friendly llamas and alpacas. Owner Krystin Bodden has a degree in Animal Science and says she’s always loved llamas and alpacas. “They’re not your run...
‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away. The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.
Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
Don’t be a Grinch, get a holiday cocktail at The Crown Bar
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a Grinch around the holidays or not, you’re sure to love the new holiday cocktails coming soon to The Crown Bar’s menu. Located on the third and fourth floors of The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan, The Crown Bar offers guests a luxurious environment for evening cocktails and social hours, especially during the holiday season.
Kick off the holiday season with "Lights On!" in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — Destination Bryan is hosting "Lights On!" at the Gloria Sale Park to kick off the holiday season on Friday, Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. Thousands of lights from the north to the south ends of Downtown Bryan will be illuminated. In addition to the lighting ceremony,...
Treat of the Day: Tiniest Texans sport “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies for World Prematurity Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -November 17 is World Prematurity Day. The NICU at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station recognized this day by showing off the fighting spirit of these Tiniest Texans™ who are wearing “Fight Like a Preemie” onesies. “Prematurity” means being...
Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
Coat and blanket giveaway to help Bryan, College Station locals in need
Each year around this time, Twin City Mission hosts a coat and blanket drive, followed by a free distribution day.
Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
Let the inner you shine with these sparkly looks from Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you want to dress to impress at this year’s lineup of holiday parties, stop by Witt’s End in College Station and shop all things sparkle. From more unique colors like copper and navy to the classic silver and gold, Witt’s End has sequins and sparkles aplenty.
Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
5 Must Do Things in Bryan
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. About 100 miles from Houston, the city of Bryan sits...
City of Bryan Update on WTAW
Lacey Lively, Communications Director, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about upcoming holiday events, progress at Midtown Park, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Listen to “City of Bryan Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
College Station art studio making DIY projects seamless
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - It can be easy to see a DIY project online and think it’s impossible to recreate for yourself. Now, Pinspiration College Station is making seemingly impossible projects easier. Pinspiration is a Pinterest-inspired art studio that gives you the opportunity to create the trending art...
Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball. This year’s celebration will...
