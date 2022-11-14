ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie Haskins
3d ago

I agree with Bo. Theres a lacking in dedication from some of the players. Bama is called a dynasty. Where legends are made. Don't get me wrong, there are players giving it but Let's face it. Games are won when you play like a team.

BBM
2d ago

Every top team goes up and down with dynasties! No sports team has stayed on top FOREVER🙄. It’s a game and eventually top team gets beat.

Texastornado
2d ago

He’s 100% correct..They have no team but a group playing with dollar signs in their eye..That’s fine and dandy but don’t do it at Alabama ..Alabama along with NIL and portal is destroying what others built for a dollar bill

