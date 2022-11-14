Israel confirms US is investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, says it will 'not cooperate.'

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in the second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland
North Korea has launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, hours after it threatened "fiercer" military responses to the U.S. bolstering its security commitment with allies South Korea and Japan
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations climate agency on Friday published a draft negotiating text of the deal that delegates at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh are hoping to agree in the coming days.
TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — When Russia's top military brass announced in a televised appearance that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man missing from the room was President Vladimir Putin. As Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei...
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she told her supporters she...
Nov 18 (Reuters) - Leaders and heads of governments from the 21 member economies of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) have come to the Thai capital Bangkok for a meeting on Friday and Saturday.
BERLIN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Countries like China should contribute more to compensation payments for countries hit by climate-fuelled disasters, German Development Minister Svenja Schulze told broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk on Friday.
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — EU climate chief Frans Timmermans said Friday that a proposal made by the bloc on funding for loss and damage and mitigation is “a final offer” that seeks to “find a compromise” between nations as negotiators seek a way forward at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt.
Comments / 0