ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Get tatted and save kittens at Tats4Cats fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve always wanted a tattoo, but have been searching for the right reason to finally get it, here it is. Cliff and Audrey, the amazing artists at Arsenal Tattoo, are donating their time to raise some money for saving cats at Six Kittens Rescue.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sip & shop to support Voices for Children

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan is hosting its annual Wine & Wassail holiday sip and shop event benefitting Voices for Children. Voices for Children Executive Director Amy Faulkner joined News 3 at Noon to talk about this year’s Wine & Wassail event, where patrons can walk store-to-store, sipping wine and homemade wassail while browsing the unique offerings of local businesses.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

‘Lights On’ celebration planned Friday evening in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan kicks off the holiday season with their annual ‘Lights on!’ ceremony on Friday, Nov. 18 in Downtown Bryan. Community members are invited to help switch on thousands of lights at Gloria Sale Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with several activities in store.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shop and support local charity at Jingle Bell Market

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a unique shopping experience this weekend that supports local businesses and a local charity. It’s called Jingle Bell Market and all proceeds support Refuge Place BCS. Megan Bock with Bock Realty Group and Andrew Storms with Refuge Place BCS joined News 3 at Noon.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

BCS Turkey Trot and BCS Marathon just around the corner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Both the 5k race and 1 Mile Fun Run known as The BCS Turkey Trot and the BCS Marathon aren’t too far away. The Turkey Trot is a chance for you and the kiddos to get out and do a bit of exercising before enjoying those Thanksgiving feasts.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Don’t be a Grinch, get a holiday cocktail at The Crown Bar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re a Grinch around the holidays or not, you’re sure to love the new holiday cocktails coming soon to The Crown Bar’s menu. Located on the third and fourth floors of The Queen Theatre in Downtown Bryan, The Crown Bar offers guests a luxurious environment for evening cocktails and social hours, especially during the holiday season.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?. To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey. C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission looks to keep the community warm this winter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission is trying to make sure everyone can stay warm this winter as the temperature begins to drop. The local organization is collecting coats, blankets, and other winter gear that they’ll give out to the community. Heading into the winter season this year Twin City Mission has already seen a big turnout in donations. Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations said he believes the recent cold weather has helped remind people about those in the community who don’t have access to something to keep them warm.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Arts Council talks current exhibits, Stories at the Gallery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The last Stories at the Gallery event at the Arts Council was one for the books. If you remember, Jean Becker took us through her first-hand experience working with the late President Bush. Now, The Arts Council is spotlighting another best-selling author and national correspondent, Conor...
BRYAN, TX
KAGS

Grand opening for the Legends Event Center in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — The Legends Event Center is having it's grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This free event will feature all kinds of games, performances and demonstrations. These demonstrations will showcase all of the following facilities:. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball. Strength and Conditioning.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Show up and show out at The Junior League Charity Ball

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Are you ready to walk the red carpet dressed to impress for an forgettable night of glitz and glamour? The Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites you to come and celebrate one of their largest fundraisers of the year, The Charity Ball. This year’s celebration will...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers, city officials begin cleaning up Navasota creek

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Cedar Creek in Navasota is receiving a huge makeover. Navasota residents and city officials will be volunteering until Saturday to beautify the creek during “Clean the Creek Week.”. Volunteer Geralyn Backhus says she has lived in Navasota for over 20 years and the creek has...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, November 17, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections. P/S or permit suspension happens after a...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Ballet Brazos Prepares to Perform The Nutcracker

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a time-honored holiday tradition -- Ballet Brazos is preparing for its 11th annual production of The Nutcracker. Soloists Callie Howe and Rylee Kinnard joined News 3 at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to talk about this year’s shows. The cast includes dancers from...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Drought conditions improve slightly across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Office of the Texas State Climatologist released a new drought monitor on Thursday morning. This time... it is good news. The widespread rain across the Brazos Valley has helped the drought conditions ever so slightly. Severe drought (Level 2 out 4) has been removed from the Northeastern portions of Brazos County and completely from Madison county.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy