My heart is full of gratitude for the former employees of a local Taco Bell
Miracle on 34th Street was the brainchild of Roanoke native John Payne who starred in the film
Grandin Village Children's Parade brings back a painful memory
Miss Roanoke Valley Pageant: behind the scenes at the Dumas Center
WDBJ7 meteorologists give local residents beneficial Weather Alert Days
franchising.com
Shipley Do-Nuts Inks Deal To Open First Virginia Locations
Fast-growing, iconic Texas do-nut brand to bring three shops to the Old Dominion. November 17, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Shipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has signed a deal with Lexington, Virginia-based lawyer and businessman Jody Mask to open three Shipley locations in Virginia, a new state for the brand.
WSLS
Sheetz on Williamson Road to close at midnight, open at new location on Nov. 28
ROANOKE, Va. – The Sheetz on Williamson Road in Roanoke will be permanently shutting its doors at midnight, according to Sheetz employees. We were told that employees will be moved to a new store, which is located at the corner of Orange Ave and King Street in NE, about three miles away from its current location.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg businesses supporting “Iron & Ale” after fatal shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) –Businesses around Lynchburg are teaming up to support the owners of Iron & Ale following last week’s deadly shooting where 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at the restaurant owned by his parents on Friday night. Starting November 16; The Water Dog, Market at...
cardinalnews.org
Caesars Virginia’s general manager wants the Danville casino to work closely with the community
The general manager for Caesars Virginia, the casino resort coming to Danville in 2024, arrived in town last week. Chris Albrecht is coming from Chester, Pennsylvania, where he was general manager of Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack for six years. He’s also worked with casino operations in Las Vegas,...
Roanoke City #2 Crime Capital Of Virginia
As reported by James C. Sherlock here in Bacon’s Rebellion, and shared below by agreement, many residents of the Old Dominion may be surprised to learn that the quaint, historic colonial river town and home of Mary Washington University, Fredericksburg, is also the crime capital of Virginia. Sherlock based his findings on research from 2021 […]
WSET
Luxury RV Resort unanimously shot down by Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors reviewed a motion that ultimately blocks a luxury RV resort from being built at its planned Vandola Church Road site. Members of the community had previously voiced disapproval at the plans to build the resort. At...
Theresa A. Harrison Has 100 Hours Of Community Service To Complete By April Of 2024
Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney Paul A. McAndrews has agreed to drop the charges that Theresa A. Harrison pled guilty to in Alleghany County Circuit Court early in Nov. Having been arrested in Campbell County by the Virginia State Police in July and charged with three felony counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics in addition to one misdemeanor count of divulging confidential tax information, Harrison was jailed in Alleghany County in July before being released on a $2,500 unsecured bond. Following her arrest in July, the Covington City Council voted unanimously to transfer the power of the Treasurer, the office she held,...
WDBJ7.com
Brady’s Distillery celebrates grand opening of tasting room
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s economic leaders are celebrating a big milestone with a family-owned distillery. The Chamber and Roanoke City Economic Development are celebrating the grand opening of the tasting room at Brady’s Distillery. The new tasting room allows visitors to try a glass of their favorite...
WSLS
Dickens of a Christmas returns to Roanoke in December
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley’s largest holiday celebration – Dickens of a Christmas – will return the first three Fridays of December this year. The annual family tradition will kick off with the tree lighting, followed by the parade and pet costume contest. This winter...
WSLS
So, how much snow will Southwest, Central Virginia see this winter?
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost Thanksgiving, which means it’s about time for turkey stuffing and your Winter Weather Outlook. Look, we all know forecasting a week out isn’t easy. Predicting the weather three to four months out is even harder. But, our track record with these...
WSET
Lynchburg fire captain honored at awards ceremony
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A member of the Lynchburg Fire Department was honored with an award at the 2022 Governor's EMS Awards Ceremony in Norfolk. Health & Safety Captain Jennifer Collins was honored with the Outstanding Contribution to EMS Health & Safety Award at the awards ceremony. “Captain Collins...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 in Roanoke Co.
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation is reporting a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County. The crash is on the southbound side at mile marker 132 and has the right shoulder closed. Drivers should expect delays when traveling in the area.
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. bill deadlines extended into 2023
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The 2022 personal property bills and real estate bills (second half) for residents of Bedford Co. will now be due January 31, 2023 rather than December 5, 2022. In an announcement, Bedford Co. says it is still “working out the details regarding the 33 percent...
chathamstartribune.com
A pig, a bear and the future of Gretna's caboose
Last month there was a bear on the loose, now there is a large, hairy pig roaming the streets of Gretna. The Town Council also learned that the rent on the property where the caboose is located is going up by $2,850 a year — calling into question the future of the town’s attraction.
cardinalnews.org
New College Institute in Martinsville struggles to fulfill its mission; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. First Black member elected to Wytheville Town Council. — The Roanoke Times. Roanoke Republicans disappointed by council results but see progress. — The Roanoke Times. Former legislator Preston Byrant talks politics and business...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Make Malachi a happy pup with a forever home
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) — Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephanie Wright with the Franklin County Animal Shelter brought 9-year-old Malachi. Malachi is a hound-mix...
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in a shooting Thursday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. . Police say a call came in at 4:07 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd NW. A member of...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Award-winning author to be in Moneta for book signing
Award-winning Author Shane Svorec of New Jersey will be at a book signing and purchase event at Mama Ann’s in Moneta on Friday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Svorec is no stranger to Smith Mountain Lake. Some of her best memories have been made with her husband and three children while visiting her in-laws, who are SML residents. In addition to hot summer days and lazy summer nights, it’s tradition for Svorec to make the trek to SML for Thanksgiving, where she and her family spend the holiday with her husband’s parents. This year though, after Thanksgiving, Svorec will stop at Mama Ann’s to sign books and visit with customers.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Police investigating shooting in Northwest
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a shooting in which they say a person sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The Roanoke Police Department says the shooting happened on Thursday, Nov. 17 at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of Forest Park Blvd Northwest. Police say they did not locate a victim at the scene but were able to find evidence of a shooting at a home.
