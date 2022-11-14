Read full article on original website
Related
impact601.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (six, seven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $425,000.
impact601.com
MS Lottery
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (seven, one, one; FB: four) (two, zero, three; FB: three) (seven, eight, seven, seven; FB: four) (two, two, three, one; FB: three) Match 5. 06-07-23-33-34 (six, seven, twenty-three, thirty-three, thirty-four) Estimated jackpot: $425,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 238,000,000. Powerball. Estimated...
impact601.com
Mississippi 92, Southern Miss. 46
SOUTHERN MISS. (1-2) Grayson 3-12 0-0 6, Bracey 3-11 1-2 7, Davis 2-13 6-8 10, Gross 4-5 3-4 13, Warren 0-2 2-2 2, Leake 2-3 2-2 6, Cornfield 0-5 2-2 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Broughton 0-0 0-0 0, Dillard 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 16-20 46. MISSISSIPPI (4-0) Collins...
impact601.com
Reeves signs three bills to support economic development deal
(The Center Square) – A trio of bills finalizing the largest economic development deal in Mississippi history have the governor’s signature. Steel Dynamics Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state in a deal that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs with an average yearly salary of $93,000, Reeves said.
Comments / 0