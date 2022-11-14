ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magoffin County, KY

Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
SALYERSVILLE, KY
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
NTSB releases early findings in Harlan Co. plane crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash. The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville. No one else was on...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the...
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the DEA and other agencies has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Mingo County. Approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Hazard Independent Schools to begin its Angel Tree program

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time for giving back. Schools like Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School will be setting up trees for the Angel Tree program in the upcoming week. Those with the district said they...
HAZARD, KY
Norton Police asking for help to find missing man

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia police department is asking for your help to find a missing man. Officials with the City of Norton Police Department say Jason Keith Mullins of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital. We’re told he was visiting with a patient...
NORTON, VA
LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Johnson Central students roll out Holler Pride

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Johnson Central High School unveiled their latest project Thursday night, rolling out the Holler Pride. The Eagle X solar car race team invited sponsors to a solar car showcase, catered by the culinary students, highlighting a project that has been ongoing since last year.
PAINTSVILLE, KY

