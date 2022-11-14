Read full article on original website
Donations coming into Magoffin County after bus crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Donations continue coming in for victims of the Magoffin County bus crash. Gift cards, checks and more are getting into the hands of families impacted. Most of it is filing into the Magoffin County Board of Education. “We are pretty well the central intake for those....
Several students in Magoffin Co. bus crash treated, released from hospital
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have an update to pass along to you about the bus crash Monday in Magoffin County. Magoffin County Schools posted on Facebook that 11 of the 18 students on board the bus have been treated and released from the hospital. Officials say the remaining...
Counselor’s available to all Magoffin County students following bus crash
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday morning, Magoffin County Schools said that 11 of the 19 injured on Monday’s bus crash had been treated and released from the hospital. Kentucky State Police, Trooper Coleman said the cause of the crash is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Each...
Wife of Carter County Judge Executive identified as victim in Rowan County crash
ROWAN Co., Ky. (WKYT) - The victim in a Rowan County crash has been identified. The Rowan County Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Rose Malone of Grayson, Kentucky. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Malone was the wife of Carter County Judge Executive Mike Malone. Judge Malone had...
Threat reported at Magoffin County High School
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County High School said a student made a “threatening statement” Wednesday evening. Officials said they immediately called Kentucky State Police to investigate. The student will not be allowed on school property until the investigation is complete. “Magoffin County Schools is...
NTSB releases early findings in Harlan Co. plane crash
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal investigators are sharing early findings on a deadly Harlan County plane crash. The crash happened on November 3 near the Tucker Guthrie Memorial Airport. Middlesboro native Dr. David Sanford, 55, died in the crash. He was living in Knoxville. No one else was on...
Perry County Central High School on soft lockdown
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a soft lockdown at Perry County Central High School. Schools officials posted Thursday morning that the school was placed on the soft lockdown. They say all students are safe and secure. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle says a man was...
Floyd Co. deputy injured in Allen shooting undergoes surgery to amputate leg
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Floyd County Deputy injured during the Allen shooting on June 30 underwent surgery to amputate his leg yesterday. Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson’s fiancé shared a photo of him post surgery on social media saying, “This decision wasn’t made lightly and ultimately, this is where we are.”
Deputies search for car involved in Thornhill dealership hit and run
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Michael Chryssofos stepped back from where a car was parked to show just how far the totaled vehicle was pushed after a hit-and-run incident at a Logan County car dealership. Chryssofos, the parts and service director, was one of the first to see the black...
Areas in Leslie County without power, school system closed
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Viewers tell WYMT they are without power Tuesday morning in Leslie County. One viewer told us they lost power around 3:00 a.m. Leslie County Schools are closed for the day. A spokesperson with Kentucky Power said crews are working to restore equipment failure at the...
Estill County Superintendent wins Superintendent of the Year
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor was named Superintendent of the Year. The award was presented by the Kentucky Educational Development Corporation. Saylor said the award came as a surprise, but it was an honor and a privilege. “I guess this is just a culmination of...
Eastern Ky. school superintendent announces retirement
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 2:01 p.m.: Perry County Schools Superintendent Jonathan Jett said he is retiring at the end of the year. He has spent nearly 30 years in education with the district. Jett began his career in special education and has served as superintendent for the past 10 years.
More than $80,000 in supplies delivered to EKY non-profit for flood relief
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - More than three months after historic flooding rocked the region, many people are still trying to find their footing. “These people here, some of them lost everything. Ain’t got nothing,” Stanley Williams said. To help lift some of that burden before the holiday...
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Work by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office as well as the DEA and other agencies has dismantled a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Mingo County. Approximately eight ounces of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered, along with the seizure...
Bluegrass Care Navigators expands in Big Sandy region
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Bluegrass Care Navigators designated its seventh regional office in the commonwealth to people in Pike, Magoffin and Floyd Counties. Those with the organization said the new office will give them opportunities to partner with healthcare organizations in the community and connect patients with needed at-home care.
Hazard Independent Schools to begin its Angel Tree program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The holidays are a time of giving, but they are also a time for giving back. Schools like Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Hazard Middle School will be setting up trees for the Angel Tree program in the upcoming week. Those with the district said they...
Norton Police asking for help to find missing man
NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia police department is asking for your help to find a missing man. Officials with the City of Norton Police Department say Jason Keith Mullins of Clintwood was last seen Sunday night at Norton Community Hospital. We’re told he was visiting with a patient...
Rockingham Cooperative donates $80,000 worth of supplies to Kentucky flood victims
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In July of 2022, eastern Kentucky was hit with a tragic flood leaving many homeless and without food. Five months later, some people are still struggling to eat and rebuild their homes. With the help of the community, Rockingham Cooperative was able to gather $80,990 worth...
LCCHS dance team wins regional competition despite recent flood
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Letcher County Central High School dance team brought home the first-place regional title. Even though the late July flooding devasted their community, LCDC stayed strong. Three team members lost their home. The team also lost uniforms, poms and other gear. “We lost all of...
Johnson Central students roll out Holler Pride
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Johnson Central High School unveiled their latest project Thursday night, rolling out the Holler Pride. The Eagle X solar car race team invited sponsors to a solar car showcase, catered by the culinary students, highlighting a project that has been ongoing since last year.
