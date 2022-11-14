Read full article on original website
Dave Foreman
2d ago
I'm glad he got arrested, it sends a message I hope but this needs to happen to every driver going over a 100. I see it all to often, what's it going to take for officers to stop being so soft those excessively speeding
Reply
5
Justice4all
2d ago
That’s hilarious !!! It’s all funny till they handcuff you 😂😂😂 I’m glad he got arrested
Reply
4
Related
kslnewsradio.com
A speeding driver in Parleys Canyon was laughing, until he was arrested
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what looked like a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday near Parleys Canyon. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
ksl.com
Police: Driver draws gun in 'self-defense' after multivehicle crash causes fight
ROY — Police say a driver pulled a gun out on a busy street in Roy on Wednesday after a chain-reaction crash led to a fight between drivers. Just before 2 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving four cars at 5400 South and 1900 West, Roy police spokesman Stuart Hackworth said.
kslnewsradio.com
A speeding driver was laughing, until he was booked into jail
SUMMIT COUNTY — The Utah Highway Patrol trooper reported witnessing two vehicles on Sunday afternoon racing each other at speeds around 120 mph in Parleys Canyon. According to an affidavit, the trooper saw a BMW and what is believed to be a Mercedes heading east toward Park City on Sunday. Both vehicles hit their brakes when they saw the UHP vehicle, but the trooper still clocked them at 115 mph on radar.
kjzz.com
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
kslnewsradio.com
Shooting leaves 3-year-old dead in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating a shooting overnight that killed a 3-year-old child at a Taylorsville apartment. According to Sgt. Aaron Cheshire with the Taylorsville Police Department, crews were dispatched on reports of a gunshot wound at a residence in the area of 1645 West Thornhill Dr. at around 12:15 a.m.
ksl.com
Family of West Valley City fatal hit-and-run victim asks for help looking for suspect
WEST VALLEY CITY — The father of the man killed in a West Valley City hit-and-run said he wants accountability for the person who killed his son. Joel Lewis, 39, died about 10 p.m. Monday while crossing the street at 7200 W. 3245 South. Police said a car heading north hit him and didn't stop. Lewis died from his injuries at the scene.
ksl.com
Utah man allegedly points gun at driver, then finds out it's a cop
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who police say brandished a gun at another driver soon found himself in handcuffs after he learned that the victim was actually a police officer in an unmarked patrol car. About 11:45 a.m. Monday, Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving on 5600 West...
ksl.com
Lehi police arrest man after shot fired through neighbor's wall
LEHI — A gunshot fired through the wall of a townhome Wednesday led officers to arrest the neighbor, following the discovery of greater destruction inside that man's home next door. Noel Mendez said he and his family awakened Wednesday morning to find a hole in his wall near the...
kslnewsradio.com
Man destroys own home after negative reaction to medication and alcohol
LEHI, Utah — A Lehi man was taken into custody Wednesday morning in connection to a felony discharge of a firearm. Police say he allegedly destroyed his own home. Lehi Police were called to the area of W. Barley Bend for a report of a criminal mischief incident around 6 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, the reporting individual stated to police that there was damage to his dry wall.
“It’s heartbreaking”: Neighbors react to 3-year-old boy fatally shot
According to Taylorsville Police, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his home Wednesday night at Thornhill Apartments.
kslnewsradio.com
One man in jail after allegedly tailgating an unmarked police car
SALT LAKE CITY — One man was arrested Monday after allegedly tailgating a police officer and threatening the officer with a gun. According to a probable cause statement, Sgt. Jason Deherrera of the Granite School District Police Department was attempting to go eastbound on 4100 South Monday morning. After...
UPDATE: West Valley Police find scraps of suspect vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Law enforcement continues the search for the suspect vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that took place in West Valley City on Monday night.
police1.com
Utah deputy struck, killed by cement truck while driving to work
LEHI, Utah — Family, friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a Salt Lake County Sheriff’s deputy who died in a crash while on his way to work Saturday. According to KSL News, Deputy Joel Baker was killed when a cement truck hit his car after being unable to stop in time for a red light.
ksl.com
Utah County rare vehicle dealer charged with fraud, theft
LINDON — A Pleasant Grove man who owns a business that sells rare 4x4 vehicles is now facing criminal charges alleging that he was paid for three vehicles and then disappeared without delivering the cars. Steven James Jackson, 46, was charged Tuesday in 4th District Court with three counts...
Centerville teen dies after being hit by car on crosswalk
A 16-year-old teen has died from her injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk last week in Centerville.
KSLTV
Two Utah couples feel targeted after pride flag theft, vandalism
SALT LAKE CITY — As lawmakers prepare to pass same-sex marriage protections, two gay couples in Utah feel unsafe after crimes were committed on their properties. Zach Hutchings and his partner said the pride flag outside their house was stolen Tuesday night. “Came out, went to the office, noticed...
Driver ‘intentionally rammed car’: Woman shot in possibly drug-related Midvale incident
A driver allegedly rammed into another car before shots were fired, injuring a woman in Midvale Sunday, according to the Unified Police Dept.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
KSLTV
West Valley City Police search for driver who fled the scene of a fatal accident
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly killed a man crossing the street Monday night. “I can’t imagine somebody would hit somebody and then run off and leave them,” said Mike Miller, who lives a few houses away from where the crash happened.
Comments / 14