Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Reacts To Awkward Jay-Z Encounter
50 took to social media to reflect on an awkward encounter he had with Hov. 50 Cent has always lived life of his own terms. The Queens rapper is known for ruffling feathers every now and again. He recently took to social media to reflect on an awkward encounter he had with Jay-Z. The Power producer shared a throwback video of himself rushing the Screamfest ’07 stage while Hov, Yé, T.I. and Diddy performed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shannon Sharpe Defends Kyrie & Kanye: Black People Have “Harshest Penalties”
He says that Black people are held to a tougher standard that “they’re counterparts” who somehow can’t be canceled. Both Kyrie Irving and Kanye West are familiar with the names in headlines, but recent months haven’t been kind. Several of West’s business partnerships came to an abrupt end following anti-Semitic remarks. The Rap mogul would apologize and double down on his sentiments, resulting in a backlash unlike any other kind in his career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Israeli Star Wears Kanye West’s Face At EMAs
Singer Koa Kirel donned an outfit with Kanye West’s face printed all over the leather pant legs. Kanye West has received tons of backlash in recent months. The rapper’s antisemitic remarks have sparked tons of controversy across the globe. Israeli pop star Noa Kirel recently made a statement with her look at the MTV EMAs. Kirel donned an outfit with Kanye’s face printed all over the pant legs. She added a Hebrew star of David necklace to complete her controversial Kanye look.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Blesses Hairstylist With Loads Of Money
Lil Baby gifted the hairstylist with an undisclosed amount of money. Lil Baby is the gift that keeps on giving.Because of his new album It’s Only Me, the Atlanta rapper has been everywhere. Known for his giving back to his community, Baby continues to up the ante with every encounter. Earlier this week, a woman went viral after revealing that the 28-year old star blessed her with some cash. The hairdresser shared that he paid her a significant amount of money for styling him and his team.
hotnewhiphop.com
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Appears To React To 21 Savage’s Recent Comments
The “King’s Disease III” rapper appears amused by 21 Savage’s comments. 21 Savage faced some major backlash in the past 24 hours. As usual, his appearance on Clubhouse drew controversy when he debated the relevance of Nas. A snippet of the conversation circulated online where 21 explained that he didn’t feel Nas was relevant to the current soundscape of rap. Instead, he thinks Nas simply makes quality music with a dedicated fanbase awaiting each drop.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bhad Bhabie Responds To Blackfishing Allegations: “Sad And Weird”
The OnlyFans model shared a photo of the foundation she uses on her IG Story in an attempt to shut down the haters. She’s coming off a career-high of giving a successful speech at Oxford University recently. Still, that doesn’t mean Florida native Bhad Bhabie isn’t given her share of hateful comments every now and then. Earlier this week, the “Gucci Flip Flops” hitmaker caused a serious stir online when social media users accused her of blackfishing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface’s Mother Refused To Help Pay His Bond
The rapper’s loved ones have been at odds, and following his arrest, things have only intensified. The drama involving Blueface’s family continues to play out on social media. The rapper hasn’t released a project since he shared his debut studio album, Find the Beat, back in 2020. These days, he’s more recognized for his online antics with girlfriend-non-girlfriend Chrisean Rock, or their controversial physical altercations. However, his recent arrest put him back in the spotlight, and his mother is speaking on the situation.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ciara Reflects On 2014 Split From Future: “It Was The Best Thing I Could Have Done”
Shortly after she and Hendrix went their ways, Ci met her match in NFL star Russell Wilson. Ciara may have made herself a picture-perfect life with her husband Russell Wilson shortly after meeting him back in 2016, but she wasn’t always a part of the union that has fans labelling them “couple goals.” In fact, the R&B singer was previously dating one of the most notoriously “toxic” rappers in the industry, Future.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Reacts To Wack 100’s LAX Story
Future laughs off Wack 100’s recent claim about owing Trick Trick money. Clubhouse is still one of the most entertaining places on the Internet, especially when Wack 100 is hosting. The West Coast executive frequently hops on the app to discuss the latest in the culture, though it usually sparks some sort of controversy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Michael Rapaport Rips Into 21 Savage In Defense Of Nas: “You’re Like ‘Cat In The Hat'”
Michael Rapaport says 21 Savage’s entire catalog can’t compete with Nas’s verse on Main Source’s “Live From The BBQ.”. 21 Savage continues to face backlash over comments he made about Nasty Nas this week. The latest to come at the Atlanta rapper’s neck is Michael Rapaport, who dedicated a 20-minute YouTube video to his love for Nas.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Recalls How 50 Cent Beef Cost Him $20 Million
Fat Joe says a beef with 50 Cent cost him $20 million back in 2005. Fat Joe says that the tense moment between himself and 50 Cent at the 2005 MTV VMA’s cost him a massive business deal. Recalling the incident in his new memoir, The Book of Jose, Joe says that he lost out on $20 million afterward.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gucci Mane Reflects On Rap’s Fallen Soldiers On “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane’s paying homage to the late Takeoff with his latest release. The 1017 founder released his new single, “Letter To Takeoff” this morning, produced by long-time collaborator Zaytoven. Wop expressed grief over Zay’s spacey and chilling production, detailing his disbelief over Takeoff’s death. “How the f*ck we lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it/ We don’t supposed to question God but damn, Takeoff was perfect,” Gucci raps, echoing a statement similar to Offset’s speech at Friday’s funeral.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mariah Carey Attempts To Trademark “Queen Of Christmas,” Gets Rejected
Hopefully the news doesn’t crush her famous holiday spirit. Mariah Carey will forever be immortalized as the “Queen of Christmas,” even if the U.S. Trademark Trial and Appeal Board won’t give her the official rights to the phrase. A new report from TMZ reveals that the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Juelz Santana On Why Lil Wayne Collab Album Wasn’t Released
Juelz Santana says his collaborative album with Lil Wayne was held up due to “too much politics.”. Juelz Santana says that his collaborative album with Lil Wayne never saw the light of day because of “politics.” Santana discussed the long-awaited I Can’t Feel My Face with VladTV during a recent interview.
hotnewhiphop.com
Margot Robbie’s “Wolf Of Wall Street” Role Almost Caused Her To Quit Acting
The “Amsterdam” actress had plenty to spill in her new “Vanity Fair” cover story. Before she takes on the role of Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film – a part she was undeniably born to play – the movie that Margot Robbie remains best known for is 2013’s The Wolf of Wall Street.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy Says He “Ran Out Of Rhymes”
NBA Youngboy admitted that he’s ran out of things to rap about. NBA Youngboy has lots of music in his lengthy catalogue. Earlier this year, the 23-year old rapper revealed plans to release ten mixtapes in 2022. In October, Youngboy released his sixth mixtape of the year, Ma’ I Got A Family. The 19-track Gangsta Grillz mixtape boasts only two features — from Nicki Minaj and Portland rapper Yeat.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares Tribute For Kim Porter On Anniversary Of Her Death
Diddy shared an emotional tribute for Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death. Diddy shared a tribute for the late Kim Porter on the anniversary of her death, Tuesday. Porter passed away unexpectedly back in 2018 from lobar pneumonia. “Everyday we celebrate you and thank god for blessing us...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tia Mowry Shares What Lead To Her Divorce
Tia stopped by the Today Show and opened up about her public divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry is getting candid about her split from Cory Hardrict. The actress split from her estranged husband earlier this year after 14 years of marriage. Tia stopped by the Today Show on Wednesday and opened up about her public divorce. The 44-year old star says she knew when it was time to call it quits.
hotnewhiphop.com
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28
B. Smyth, real name Brandon Smith, died from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. B. Smyth has passed away at age 28. The R&B singer’s brother confirmed the news in an Instagram video. “On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.” B. Smyth, real name Brandon Smith, died from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Comments / 0