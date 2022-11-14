Read full article on original website
Nominations sought by city of Kalamazoo for Social Justice Youth Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo is seeking nominations for the 2023 Social Justice Youth Awards. The awards recognize youth between the ages of 12 and 19 for community service, volunteerism, and leadership for causes that promote justice and equity for everyone. Nominations are accepted from...
Discover Kalamazoo & KPS team up for 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A regional partnership involving the country’s longest running educational competition was announced on Wednesday, November 16. Discover Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo Public Schools, and the Kalamazoo Promise are now teaming up for the official 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee. The Kalamazoo County Regional Spelling...
List of most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo county released
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of the most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County for 2021. The report is based on police car accident data for 2021. The intersection of Drake Road at West Main Street in Kalamazoo is once again the...
Icy road conditions believed to be cause of at least 17 vehicles crashing on Verona Road overpass
MARSHALL, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Icy road conditions are believed to have been a contributing factor in a crash that damaged at least 17 vehicles west of Marshall on Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the multiple vehicle crash which took place on the Verona Road overpass of...
