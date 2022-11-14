Read full article on original website
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
2 teens dead after vehicle ‘vaults’ off bridge into North Port retention pond
Two people have died after a vehicle crashed into a retention pond in North Port Wednesday night, police said.
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
Red tide alert issued near Marco Beach
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near South Marco Beach.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday. The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.
Mysuncoast.com
Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man was rescued Wednesday after he apparently drove up the ramp of a car carrier truck, ending up perched precariously on the top of the trailer, Venice fire officials said. Venice Fire Rescue was called at...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
NBC 2
SWFL homeowners growing frustrated with Hurricane Ian insurance claim runaround
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Homeowners across southwest Florida are struggling to get fair adjustments from their insurance companies. James Wells lives off Wilshire Road in Fort Myers and says his insurance company has gone radio silent in the last few weeks. “Claim was filed. Still waiting. Haven’t heard anything....
sarasotamagazine.com
All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year
Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
Troopers investigate deadly crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa
At least one person has died after a crash on Causeway Boulevard in Tampa Monday night.
Teen siblings remembered after deadly North Port car crash
Madi Marks and her sister Carly are mourning the loss of not just one of their best friends, but two.
Wesley Chapel residents flooded out, nowhere to turn
Wesley Chapel residents are turning to 8 On Your Side about flooding they blame on new development in Pasco County. One day after our story, the Southwest Water Management District sent staff to listen to resident's concerns.
NBC 2
Red tide alert issued for Lee County and South Marco Beach in Collier County
The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooming in both Lee and Collier County. According to FDOH, water samples taken on November 14 found red tide blooming near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near. Blind...
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
click orlando
Pilot killed in Oak Hill plane crash was flying a homemade plane, deputies say
OAK HILL, Fla. – A 73-year-old Venice man died after the single-engine airplane he was piloting crashed into a tree Tuesday. Charles Alban had traded his plane for an experimental, homemade Monoplane earlier that day, according to a release from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN:...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week
The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
snntv.com
Two North Port siblings die in rollover crash
A deadly crash in North Port took the lives of two teenagers late last night. The community is grieving in the wake of this loss. Near the crash site reads a sign that says “two sisters gained their wings and were sent home too soon”. “They were inseparable...
WINKNEWS.com
Water debris removal in Collier County
Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
FHP: Car crashes into Pinellas County school bus carrying 23 students
LARGO, Fla. — A school bus carrying 23 students from Largo High School was involved in a crash on Tuesday in Pinellas County, troopers say. At around 2:15 p.m. a driver in a Nissan Frontier was heading westbound on Belleair Road when they entered the opposite side of the road to pass stopped traffic, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
