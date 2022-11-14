ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Mysuncoast.com

SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday. The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Driver uninjured after driving car up carrier ramp

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - In what looked like a scene from a movie, a man was rescued Wednesday after he apparently drove up the ramp of a car carrier truck, ending up perched precariously on the top of the trailer, Venice fire officials said. Venice Fire Rescue was called at...
VENICE, FL
Longboat Observer

St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel

Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

All the Best Holiday Events Happening in Sarasota This Year

Saturday, Nov. 19, George Mullen Activity Center, 1602 Kramer Way, North Port, (941) 240-8122, northportfl.gov. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, the Gingerbread House Workshop will feature music, games and a hot chocolate bar. Houses built at the workshop or at home can be entered into the Gingerbread House People’s Choice contest on Monday, Nov. 21, and will remain on view for voting through Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in an awards ceremony at the Poinsettia Festival. Each kit is stocked with all the necessary building materials. Admission is $15 and includes one house kit; each additional house is $10.
SARASOTA, FL
NBC 2

Red tide alert issued for Lee County and South Marco Beach in Collier County

The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued a health alert for the presence of red tide blooming in both Lee and Collier County. According to FDOH, water samples taken on November 14 found red tide blooming near Boca Grande Pass, Captiva Pass, Red Fish Pass, Buck Key near. Blind...
WINKNEWS.com

Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples 

Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung. 
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral to open insurance deductible program next week

The City of Cape Coral will open up its application for the Insurance Deductible Program on Monday. The State Housing Initiatives Partnership Program allocates funding to jurisdictions that disburse it to homeowners who need help paying their insurance deductibles to move forward with repairs caused by Hurricane Ian. The application...
CAPE CORAL, FL
snntv.com

Two North Port siblings die in rollover crash

A deadly crash in North Port took the lives of two teenagers late last night. The community is grieving in the wake of this loss. Near the crash site reads a sign that says “two sisters gained their wings and were sent home too soon”. “They were inseparable...
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Water debris removal in Collier County

Pieces of people’s homes, docks, and chunks of boats are in the Southwest Florida water. From the surface, our beaches may look okay, but it’s what is underneath that we need to look out for after Hurricane Ian. People want to get back to swimming in the Gulf,...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL

