Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Iowa farmer concerned about inputs, grain prices in 2023
An eastern Iowa farmer says he’s focusing on several issues as he prepares for the next growing season. Dave Walton says the price and availability of fertilizer is at the top of his list. “We’re waiting to get soil test results back to decide what exactly we’re going to put on for fertility,” he said. “It looks like another year of trying to stretch dollars. The fertilizer price has come down a little bit, but it’s still significantly higher than it was two years ago.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Wisconsin Representative-elect wants Ag Committee seat
Wisconsin’s newly-elected 3rd District Representative says he wants a seat on the House Agriculture Committee. Republican Derrick Van Orden, who won the open seat vacated by Democrat Ron Kind, told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram that many of his constituents are either farmers or working with the ag industry. Van Orden says the expansion of broadband is important and falls under Rural Development, which is the purview of the Agriculture Committee.
Comments / 0