(The Center Square) – A trio of bills finalizing the largest economic development deal in Mississippi history have the governor’s signature. Steel Dynamics Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state in a deal that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs with an average yearly salary of $93,000, Reeves said.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO