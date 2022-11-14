This week's Hot Homes roundup features a mix of styles under $1.8 million, from condos and townhomes to single-family residences.3700 N. Marion St., #107 — $699,000Why we love it: This chic, open-concept townhouse boasts three stories — the first of which can be utilized as a commercial space — plus a rooftop patio. Neighborhood: RiNoSpecs: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,206 square feet Listed by: Rachel Gallegos at milehimodernFeatures: Soaring ceilings, oversized windows and modern finishes throughout. 3700 N. Marion St., #107. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern 3700 N. Marion St., #107. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern 3700 N. Marion St., #107. Photo: Geo Flores/milehimodern3196...

DENVER, CO ・ 5 MINUTES AGO