ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leader Telegram

Israel confirms US is investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, says it will 'not cooperate'

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel confirms US is investigating the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, says it will 'not cooperate.'

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

Feared ritual dancers in Zimbabwe try to revamp public image

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Deep into the night, the sound of drums reverberated through the township of Mufakose in Zimbabwe's capital city. Barefoot dancers pulsated to the beat in colorful clothing and gory masks. Some had their faces and heads covered with poultry feathers. In the past, the mere sight of members of the group performing the Gule Wamkulu ritual dance would have sent shivers down the spine of many outsiders. But on this night dozens of people, including young children, squeezed in for a...
Leader Telegram

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — For 10 days, Alesha Babenko was locked in a basement and regularly beaten by Russian soldiers. Bound, blindfolded and threatened with electric shocks, the 27-year-old pleaded for them to stop. “I thought I was going to die,” he told The Associated Press. In September, Babenko and his 14-year-old nephew, Vitaliy Mysharskiy, were arrested by Russian soldiers who occupied his village of Kyselivka in Ukraine's southern region...
Leader Telegram

Deal allowing Ukrainian grain exports extended for 120 days

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wartime agreement that allowed grain exports from Ukraine to resume and helped temper rising global food prices will be extended by 120 days, the United Nations and other parties to the deal said Thursday, a move welcomed by financial markets. The initiative established a safe shipping corridor in the Black Sea and inspection procedures to address Russian and Ukrainian concerns that cargo vessels traveling off Ukraine's southern coast might carry weapons or launch attacks. ...
Leader Telegram

Rising homicides, kidnappings in Haiti show crisis is not over even as fuel flow resumes

A rise in gang violence and kidnappings in Haiti continues to worry the United Nations, whose top humanitarian official in Port-au-Prince has appealed to the international community to provide support for the country and its people. Ulrika Richardson, the U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator in Haiti, said the global organization is beginning to see a timid resumption of fuel distribution in Port-au-Prince after a powerful gang alliance released its hold on the country’s key oil terminal earlier this month. But the daily reality of life...
The Associated Press

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court on Thursday convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard the aircraft as it flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions, along with the life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia, were seen as directing the blame for the jet’s downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin, even though the Kremlin has always denied any connection to it. The trial, held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, put the Kremlin’s involvement in the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine at the heart of the case. Against the geopolitical upheaval caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year, the court held that Moscow in 2014 had overall control of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the separatist area where the missile was launched.
Leader Telegram

Commentary: Washington needs to strike a new bargain with the Global South

Representatives of the G20, the world’s largest economies, have convened for their annual summit this week in Bali, Indonesia. The Ukraine crisis hangs heavily over the gathering, with participants deciding to forgo a group photo due to discomfort with Russia’s presence. While they might not approve of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine, leaders of several of the G20 countries from the Global South — notably India and China — have declined to join the United States in levying punitive economic sanctions on Russia. The...
WASHINGTON STATE
Leader Telegram

Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Most adults in the United States – including a large majority of Christians and people who identify with other religions – consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans – those who pray daily, regularly attend religious services and consider religion crucial in their lives -- are far less likely than other U.S. adults to express concern about global warming. ...
Leader Telegram

Bio of Polish statesman holds lessons on today's Ukraine

NEW YORK (AP) — One hundred years ago, a revolutionary Polish patriot argued that Russia’s hunger for territory would continue to destabilize Europe unless Ukraine could gain independence from Moscow. Poland's Marshal Józef Piłsudski never managed to fulfil his hope for an independent Ukraine connected to Europe. But the farsighted and analytical statesman did manage to wrest his own homeland from the grip of czarism and from two other powers, Austria and Prussia. ...
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
747
Followers
9K+
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy