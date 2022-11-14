Read full article on original website
Rail strike deadline looms as unions struggle to approve deal
The risk of a disruptive strike is growing after another union voted down a labor agreement between rail workers and railroads that would end months of negotiations over pay and working conditions. The deadline for the agreement's approval is just weeks away.
Tokuda’s congressional orientation overlaps with historic transition
Joining us from our nation's capital, newly elected U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda, who is getting her orientation to Washington, D.C., during a week of power shifts with more changes ahead.
A Judge Said Trump Signed Court Documents That He Knew Included Lies
Former president Donald Trump signed and filed court documents that he knew contained false information as part of his scheme to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, a federal judge wrote Wednesday. The 18-page order from US District Judge David Carter from the Central District of California ordered...
Justice Sotomayor Rejects Emergency Application of NYC Firefighters, Cops, and Teachers Raising Religious Objections to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Justice Sonia Sotomayor rejected an emergency application without comment on Thursday, showing the door to public employees with religious objections to New York City’s municipal worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The emergency application for an injunction pending appellate review filed by the Alliance Defending Freedom on behalf of New Yorkers...
The Terrifying True Story Of ‘Railroad Killer’ Ángel Maturino Reséndiz
A train-hopping serial killer, Ángel Maturino Reséndiz murdered up to 23 innocent people in Mexico and the United States in the late 1980s and '90s. Am itinerant Mexican serial killer who illegally rode freight trains across the U.S., Ángel Maturino Reséndiz hopped on and off at will to target victims he found close to the railroad. His attacks were distinctive for their brutal blows to victims’ heads, often caused by objects found in the victims’ own homes. Known as the Railroad Killer, he was at one point the FBI’s most wanted fugitive.
Judge jails young N.C. defendant in Capitol riot; says violence was ‘based on a lie.’
After Aiden Bilyard pleaded guilty Thursday to a violent felony in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot, his attorneys cited his age and his cooperation with the government in asking that he be allowed to return home to North Carolina until his Feb. 2 sentencing. U.S. Senior District Judge Reggie...
Missouri appeals court to Agape judge: halt all action in case until further notice
Editor’s note: this story has been updated to clarify the appeals court order, which halts any action in the case until further notice. The Missouri Court of Appeals has ordered a Cedar County judge to halt all further action in the Agape Boarding School case until it issues a final decision on a recent motion.
Supreme Court refuses to consider requiring 12-person juries
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court declined over the objection of two justices Monday to decide whether defendants facing serious criminal charges are legally entitled to 12-person juries, rejecting an appeal from an Arizona man who was convicted of fraud by a jury of just eight people. The decision not...
As Trump launches 2024 bid, potential leading nomination rivals gather at a major GOP cattle call
This weekend some of Donald Trump's best-known potential GOP rivals will gather in Las Vegas for the first major Republican cattle call in the burgeoning race for the White House
North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and allies South Korea and Japan. Vice President Kamala Harris will separately meet with leaders of allies who are attending a regional forum in Bangkok to discuss North Korea’s recent ballistic missile launch. “We strongly condemn these actions and we again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances,” Harris said at the start of the meeting. “Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy.” The North’s ongoing torrid run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal and win greater concessions in eventual diplomacy, and the launches come as China and Russia have opposed U.S. moves to toughen sanctions aimed at curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.
Trump Lawyers Fined $50K for ‘Shotgun’ Russia Dossier Filing
At least four of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys were ordered to pay $50,000 plus legal fees to one of the 29 defendants named in his RICO suit against Hillary Clinton. The lawsuit, which a lower court had already deemed ‘frivolous,’ claimed Clinton directed the production of a dossier alleging Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia. But there were several glaring falsehoods in the filings — including a reference to one defendant, Charles Dolan, as a “close associate” of Clinton’s (they had never met) and a “former chairman” of the DNC (a job he never held). Dolan later filed a motion for sanctions against the attorneys — Alina Habba, Peter Ticktin, Michael Madaio and Jamie Alan Sasson — and their respective firms. In his ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks deemed it a ‘shotgun lawsuit’ that ‘deliberately misrepresented public documents’ — and ordered the lawyers to pay up.
Nevada high court rejects plea to stop county’s hand-count
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court denied an emergency writ from two voting rights groups on Monday that sought to shut down a controversial hand-count of all paper ballots in rural Nye County, meaning that the county clerk can continue the hand-counting of ballots that have been counted by machine tabulators.
Clinton organization funded energy project for Warnock's church after he repeatedly defended Hillary Clinton
The Clinton Global Initiative awarded Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock's Atlanta church $550,000 to improve its energy efficiency after he campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016.
North Korea fires ICBM, lands near Japan
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland. Confirming the launch, Tokyo said that -- based on its calculations -- the missile may have had the range to hit the US mainland.
Feds Thwart Planned Mass Shooting on Gay Clubs, Synagogues
Federal law enforcement officials thwarted a potentially violent attack on Jewish and LGBTQ+ people, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip Sellinger announced Thursday. According to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in New Jersey, Omar Alkattoul, 18, of Sayreville, was charged with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce the prior week.
After 9-0 SCOTUS Victory, Christian Group Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement of Lawsuit with Boston Over Flag with Cross on It
Boston resident Hal Shurtleff, the Director of Christian group Camp Constitution, settled his lawsuit with the city of Boston for $2.1 million. The Supreme Court ruled for Shurtleff in May when it found that Boston’s 2017 refusal to fly Camp Constitution’s Christian flag on city grounds had been unconstitutional.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes leave 10 million Ukrainians without power, says Zelenskiy
Nearly one in four Ukrainians cut off from grid after latest Russian strikes on infrastructure, as first snows fall; Donetsk region sees its heaviest fighting yet
Federal court halts enforcement of portion of Florida's 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act'
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal judge has stopped Florida from enforcing its Individual Freedom Act, also known as the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act," on the state's public colleges and universities. In a lawsuit filed by a University of South Florida professor and student, the court ruled the "positively dystopian" act...
Voters in 4 out of 5 states reject forced prison labor
Over 150 years after slaves were freed in the United States, four states voted Tuesday to remove forced prison labor from their state constitutions. While the 13th Amendment abolished slavery in 1865 it included an exception that allowed slavery to be used as punishment for a crime. The amendment states, “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Legality of nuke waste storage at Texas, New Mexico border questioned during court hearing
A federal case against a facility to store spent nuclear fuel near the New Mexico-Texas state line went to court Thursday where those opposing the site said the company would break federal laws if the site was built and operated. Nuclear technology company Interim Storage Partners (ISP) applied for and...
