ringsidenews.com
Multiple Released WWE Superstars Rejected Offers From WOW Women Of Wrestling
WOW Women of Wrestling brought their show back with AJ Lee as a cornerstone of the brand. Things didn’t work out with Tessa Blanchard, but there were other attempts to load up the all-female show with big names. According to Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall, WOW Women of Wrestling...
PWMania
Women’s Movement Inspires Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame
Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction. The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) https://womenswrestlinghalloffame.com/ was founded in 2021 by Pro Wrestling TagTeam “The Pitbull’s (Mad Dogs of War)” which consists of ECW original Angel Orsini, award-winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ , ECW original Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf , and NWA Hall of Famer Susan Tex Green. The purpose is to preserve historic integrity of women’s wrestling both professional and amateur. The hall of fame was inspired by the documentary on women’s wrestling “Circle of Champions” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6065506/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 Directed by Annino and Orsini. Evan Ginzburg of the Academy Award nominated film “The Wrestler” is the associate producer of the documentary which will be finished fall of 2023. This is the official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8n2ZTVru-s the film is a New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com production.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Tag Team Reunites For First Match In Over Two Years
Tonight (November 15) a WWE tag team reunited for the first televised match in over two years, picking up a victory in the process. A reunited tag team hit the ring together for their first televised match in over two years, however still going by the same name and with similar styling.
PWMania
Earl Hebner Comments on a Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction, and More
This week, Brian Hebner welcomed his father, legendary referee Earl Hebner, to his podcast, Refin’ It Up with Brian Hebner. Earl was asked if he believes he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:. “Yea, I would consider it. “All the stuff that I’ve done in this...
ringsidenews.com
Earl Hebner Believes He Deserves To Be In The WWE Hall Of Fame
Earl Hebner was involved in a number of noteworthy events in WWE history. When it was discovered that he was involved in the selling of some bootleg merchandise, his departure from the company was fairly abrupt. However, Hebner still thinks that he deserves to be in the company’s Hall of Fame.
wrestletalk.com
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Nature Of Kevin Owens Injury Revealed
Kevin Owens has not been on WWE Raw in recent weeks, with his plans reportedly being put on hold due to Sami Zayn’s explosion in popularity. Owens however has been wrestling on WWE live events, including last night’s show in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens took on Austin Theory in...
WWE announces rules for Survivor Series WarGames matches
WarGames will make its main roster debut at Survivor Series on November 26.
wrestletalk.com
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Star Injured During Indie Wrestling Event
AEW’s Abadon will be out for the foreseeable future after getting hurt while wrestling over the weekend for the Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Abadon was injured while performing a huranacanrana against Joey Ace, according to PWInsider.com. The match was stopped right away, and Abadon was rushed to the hospital.
wrestletalk.com
Current UFC Star Starts Pro-Wrestling Training
Current UFC star Miranda Maverick has confirmed that she has started wrestling training while continuing with MMA. Flyweight fighter Maverick made an appearance at The Big Event expo in New York on Saturday (November 12). During her time at the expo, Maverick took a photo with WWE Hall of Famer...
Four matches announced for Impact Wrestling
Thursday's episode was filmed last month in Las Vegas.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
wrestletalk.com
Brand New WWE Match Type Announced
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) Shawn Michaels made a major announcement related to the upcoming premium live event, NXT Deadline. Announcing a major new match format for the show, Shawn Michaels appeared in a pre-taped segment to explain the details. At NXT Deadline a new match...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famers Filming Content For WWE
Two WWE Hall of Famers have been filming content for WWE and have shared an on-set photo. Kurt Angle has shared a photo of himself with hardcore legend Mick Foley, between filming for an upcoming episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures. The Olympic gold medalist said in a post to...
wrestletalk.com
Major Character Change For WWE Raw Star Set For Push
On tonight’s (November 14) edition of WWE Raw, a major character change for a star set for a push after showing off a new intensity. After explaining his rationale for cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase earlier in a backstage segment, Austin Theory had a match against Dolph Ziggler.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Criticizes ‘Goofy’ WWE Event
WWE may have declared WWE Crown Jewel as the “most-viewed international PLE in company history”, but it hasn’t been viewed by one particular former WWE name. Speaking on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr said:. “I say the following with pride; I...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds Title Match To Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE is the wrestling juggernaut, and they try to capture fan interest each week. This week is no different, as there seems to be a big change for a match on the show. WWE has some excellent segments lined up for the 3-hour-program that will emanate from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. The show will see segments involving some A-Listers.
PWMania
Billy Corgan Claims NWA Will Be ‘Toughest, Hardest-Hitting Wrestling Promotion in the World’
Billy Corgan has been forthcoming regarding the process by which he books the NWA. Corgan appeared on the Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw podcast the evening before the NWA Hard Times 3 performance on Saturday. He discussed the fact that he offers a product that is popular as well as the reasoning behind his choice to include heavyweights in his top programs.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Recalls Unexpected First Meeting With Vince McMahon
Former WWE writer and Major League Wrestling (MLW) CEO Court Bauer has recalled an early interaction with Vince McMahon and his wife, Linda McMahon. Court Bauer signed with WWE in 1999 as a writer, starting off as a writer for the SmackDown show before moving to Raw and writing for various pay-per-view events.
