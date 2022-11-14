Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction. The Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame (WWHOF) https://womenswrestlinghalloffame.com/ was founded in 2021 by Pro Wrestling TagTeam “The Pitbull’s (Mad Dogs of War)” which consists of ECW original Angel Orsini, award-winning filmmaker Christopher Annino https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0030399/ , ECW original Pitbull # 1 Gary Wolf , and NWA Hall of Famer Susan Tex Green. The purpose is to preserve historic integrity of women’s wrestling both professional and amateur. The hall of fame was inspired by the documentary on women’s wrestling “Circle of Champions” https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6065506/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 Directed by Annino and Orsini. Evan Ginzburg of the Academy Award nominated film “The Wrestler” is the associate producer of the documentary which will be finished fall of 2023. This is the official trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8n2ZTVru-s the film is a New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) www.nemhof.com production.

