Report: WWE Makes Offer To Yet Another Released Star For Return
WWE has reportedly made an offer to another previously released talent for a return to the company, this time, JONAH (Bronson Reed). Speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said:. “JONAH certainly has an offer from WWE. And he’s gotta make a decision. It’ll either be New Japan...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back
Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
AEW Full Gear Match Canceled Due To Legit ‘Medical Issue’
The reason for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals being moved off the AEW Full Gear card has been revealed. The final of the tournament was originally supposed to take place at this weekend’s November 19 pay-per-view, but Tony Khan announced it had been moved to the November 23 Dynamite instead.
Tony Khan ‘Wishing The Best’ For CM Punk
AEW President Tony Khan says that he is “wishing the best” for CM Punk. Former two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk hasn’t been absent from All Elite Wrestling following the conclusion of All Out 2022, where he defeated Jon Moxley to win the title for the second time.
Logan Paul Wasn’t The Only Person Injured During Match At WWE Crown Jewel
A new report has revealed that Logan Paul wasn’t the only person injured during his match at WWE Crown Jewel. At the WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the main event, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Jake...
Jake Paul Provides Injury Update On Logan Paul
YouTube star turned WWE star Logan Paul showed out once again at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul main evented in a losing effort to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The match was only Paul’s third wrestling match, and his performance has been praised for his natural ability in the ring.
Randy Orton Pays Tribute To Umaga & ‘OG Head Of The Table’ Matt Anoa’i
WWE star Randy Orton has paid tribute to the ‘OG head of the table’ Matt Anoa’i, and Edward Fatu, who was best known as Umaga in WWE. Orton responded to a Twitter user who had shared an old photo of himself, Orton and the late Umaga. The...
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
Top AEW Star Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Former WWE and current AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on the possibility of a crossover event involving the two companies. Jericho left WWE in 2017, before having a multi-year stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He later joined AEW in 2019 before becoming the promotion’s inaugural World Champion. Speaking...
Potential Spoiler On Bray Wyatt Plans For November 18 SmackDown
A potential spoiler on Bray Wyatt’s plans for the November 18 edition of SmackDown has been revealed. Since his WWE return at Extreme Rules in October, Bray Wyatt has shown different elements from his past. This includes the old Fiend mask that he wore during his last run in the company.
Raw Star Believes He’s The Most Underrated Talent In WWE
When it comes to wrestling questions on Twitter, few are more divisive than “who is the most underrated?”. So, when WWE asked the question on their Twitter account, it was bound to garner a fair amount of attention. Among the replies was one from a current member of the...
Former WWE Star Teases Needing ‘Just One More’ In The Company
With Triple H taking over WWE creative back in July, many former WWE stars have returned to the companyy. From Dakota Kai at SummerSlam to Mia Yim on November 7, there have been a lot of released stars that have returned, and even more that have been speculated. One such...
WWE Target Backstage At AEW Rampage
An independent wrestler who is being targeted by WWE is KC Navarro. Navarro has been making waves in the wrestling world this year, competing for many notable companies like IMPACT, MLW, Warrior Wrestling and DEFY. The 23-year old talent was reportedly on WWE’s radar after Fightful produced a feature on...
AEW Star Calls For Thunder Rosa To Be Stripped Of Women’s Title
Toni Storm has argued that Thunder Rosa should be stripped of the AEW Women’s Championship if she’s not cleared to compete soon. Storm is currently recognised as the Interim AEW Women’s Champion. She won the interim gold at All Out in September, weeks after Thunder Rosa announced...
Top AEW Star Asks Tony Khan For Match With Celebrity
A top AEW star has asked Tony Khan for a match with a celebrity. TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been the star that All Elite Wrestling calls upon for their celebrity spots. From her debut teaming with Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal to her most recent alliance with rapper Trina, Cargill has been the most reliable performer to interact with celebrities in AEW.
AEW Star Returning To The Company
An AEW star looks to be returning to the company. In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts arrived in All Elite Wrestling to confront Cody Rhodes ahead of aligning with Lance Archer. Roberts hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the March 23 edition of...
Popular AEW Star Wants To Win Every Title In The Company
A popular AEW star states that he wants to win every title in the company. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry has established himself as one of the “four pillars of AEW”. He has climbed the ranks and held the AEW World Tag Team Championships with Luchasaurus for 161 days.
WWE Believes New Signing Is ‘Done Deal’
In the latest update in all the talk of Chelsea Green returning to WWE, the company reportedly believes it is a “done deal”. Green previously wrestled in WWE under both the main roster and NXT brands, before being released from her contract in April 2021 after several months of inactivity.
NXT Star Officially Turns Heel
In a spicy promo on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) one NXT star called out her former partner and officially turned heel. In an in-ring promo explaining her actions last week, Zoey Stark didn’t pull punches when discussing both the fans and Nikkita Lyons!. Reminding viewers...
Brand New WWE Match Type Announced
On tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 15) Shawn Michaels made a major announcement related to the upcoming premium live event, NXT Deadline. Announcing a major new match format for the show, Shawn Michaels appeared in a pre-taped segment to explain the details. At NXT Deadline a new match...
