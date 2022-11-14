Read full article on original website
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
ktswblog.net
Levitation 2022: Psych Rock Feels So Good!
I decided to take my weekend at Levitation easy, only driving up to Austin for Saturday and Sunday sets. I was overwhelmed with music consumption despite only attending half of the festival. With a packed set scheduled for Saturday evening featuring headliner Sunflower Bean, Feels So Good Records quickly and kindly assisted Parish in relocating the show due to an unfortunate electrical fire the venue is recovering from. Consider donating to the venue to help Parish return to the Austin music scene, and if you have plans to attend the venue soon, be sure to double check the show’s location!
MetalSucks
Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13
As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
Local Restaurateur and Caterer to Open Cajun Eatery in Austin
It is a notable development considering Mr. Shallcross’s leadership at the helm of 2 Dine 4 Fine Catering, a successful high-end catering company in Central Texas, and his nearby Louisiana-inspired restaurant, Sawyer & Co.
Cold rain expected to arrive with the weekend
Cold and rainy weather are expected to set in just in time for the weekend. Saturday looks like the wettest, coldest day.
A Matthew McConaughey-Inspired Ranch Opened An Hour Away From Austin
Hard liquor and ranch life usually get along pretty well, but if you add Matthew McConaughey to the equation things start to get weird. And by the equation, we mean a Matthew McConaughey-inspired ranch that a bourbon distillery recently opened an hour away from Austin. The Longbranch Ranch was opened...
Austin man picks up, moves entire house instead of letting property buyer tear it down
The home was behind Hotel San Jose and the Texas School for the Deaf, near the heart of South Congress.
fox7austin.com
Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming
AUSTIN, Texas - The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on. Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues. The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
post-register.com
A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart plans being more festive than ever￼
It’s been a while since Lockhart has been able to fully celebrate Christmas with its annual event downtown and at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library. The Dickens Festival took place for 32 years, but due to COVID-19, the last two years it was forced to change… dramatically. Co-chair...
Buddy’s Burgers to Open its Second Location
According to the listing, the restaurant will cost an estimated $300,000 to construct and cover around 3,100 square feet of space, on top of featuring drive-thru capabilities.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public
When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
Report says this is the best Mexican restaurant in Texas & other states’ best spot
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone says this spot in Dallas is the best, or this eatery in Houston is top-notch, but a report from Taste of Home is claiming a Mexican restaurant in this Texas city has the best food in the state. We checked out this report to see...
KXAN
Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
iheart.com
This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About
No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
Happy Hour? Have You Been To This TEXAS H-E-B Which Has A Bar?
Who Knew? A little grocery shopping, some BBQ, and a Cold One? If you go shopping at this H-E-B in Texas, you can definitely order a drink before you hit up Aisle 5 or 6, or 7!. • H-E-B IN AUSTIN FEATURES A BAT AT MUELLER CONNECTED TO IT!. Look,...
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Austin Business Journaland for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS Austin
Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize
Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
‘He was my everything,’ Austin woman calls off search for dad after body found
Paull had dementia and had been staying at the secure memory care facility since May, according to Patterson.
