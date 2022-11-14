ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ktswblog.net

Levitation 2022: Psych Rock Feels So Good!

I decided to take my weekend at Levitation easy, only driving up to Austin for Saturday and Sunday sets. I was overwhelmed with music consumption despite only attending half of the festival. With a packed set scheduled for Saturday evening featuring headliner Sunflower Bean, Feels So Good Records quickly and kindly assisted Parish in relocating the show due to an unfortunate electrical fire the venue is recovering from. Consider donating to the venue to help Parish return to the Austin music scene, and if you have plans to attend the venue soon, be sure to double check the show’s location!
MetalSucks

Photos: Napalm Death, Millions of Dead Cops, Frozen Soul, and Brujeria at the Mohawk in Austin, TX on Nov. 13

As their tour begins to wind down, Napalm Death showed now sign of relenting as they tore shit up at the Mohawk in Austin, Texas this past Sunday. Ripping through their set with the kind of intensity you’d expect from an opening night performance, Napalm showed why they’re considered one of the best grindcore/death metal acts out there today.
fox7austin.com

Sunshine returns today, another cold front coming

AUSTIN, Texas - The sunshine returns today but the chilly streak rolls on. Highs will stay in the 50s for the 5th straight day. We should be in the 70s this time of year. Winter in November continues. The clouds will be back tonight along with a few sprinkles and...
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

This senior living community has celebrity chef, restaurant open to public

When The Hacienda at Georgetown opens near Austin, TX, in early 2023, the amenities on the 13-acre campus will include fine-dining meals prepared by celebrity chef Stephan Pyles. Among the five dining options at the resort-style community will be an outward-facing restaurant called Alma, which means “soul” in Spanish....
KXAN

Why does Lake Travis smell bad right now?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is Central Texas’ largest water storage reservoir, holding over 300 billion gallons. And twice a year, the entire lake turns over. This process all has to do with water temperature. In the summer, long days and hot temperatures warm the surface of the lake to more than 80°F, while the deep water sheltered from sunlight and warm air, stays colder.
iheart.com

This Buc-ee's In Texas Has A Secret Not Everyone Knows About

No two Buc-ee's locations are the same. That's what prompted MySanAntonio to investigate 33 stores in less than a week — and what they found might shock you. There's a secret spot at the Luling Buc-ee's that'll save you a world of time when filling up your tank. Did you know there's rows of secret gas pumps? Reporter Chris O'Connell discovered "row upon row of unoccupied gas pumps" when he was waiting in line to fill up. In fact, he mentioned this was the only "big" location where there was a wait to do so.
CBS Austin

Austin resident wins $1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

Texas Lottery officials say an Austin resident has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket prize. The scratch ticket game 'Money' was purchased at the Elgin Country Store, located at 18810 Hwy 290 E. The winner has chosen to remain anonymous. ALSO | Why your heating bill could be higher this...
