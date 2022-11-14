Read full article on original website
hubcityradio.com
Water to be turned off on North HWY 281 between East Drive & North 4th Street
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Weather permitting beginning at approximately 9:00 AM on Friday, November 18, 2022, water will be off in the following areas to repair a curb stop:. North US Hwy 281 between East Dr. and N 4th St. The Public Works Department suggests that residents in the affected area...
44th annual Winterfest coming up this weekend
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- Coming up this Saturday & Sunday is the 44th annual Winterfest. The event has taken place every year the weekend before Thanksgiving since 1978. Executive Director for the Aberdeen Arts Council Steve Thithavong talks about the number of vendors scheduled to be there. Thithavong talks how the items...
Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, & Forestry asking the public to avoid parks damaged by the ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Regarding the damaged trees in the city park areas, as well as, Wylie Park the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is aware of the damage. We are asking the public to please avoid these areas of damage until we are able to get into the park areas and clean them up. Our current focus is on the cleanup of the streets and boulevard areas.
Charges filed in Aberdeen missing man’s case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men are now charged in case involving a missing man in Aberdeen. According to court documents, Joshua Ortley is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault charges. Kyle Three Legs is charged with aiding Ortley in kidnapping. Ortley was located in Sioux Falls on Monday,...
Brown County Landfill accepting tree branches & debris from last week’s ice storm
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- The Brown County Landfill is accepting storm damaged tree branches and debris FOR FREE, for the time being. All loads must be covered or secured, & should be transported to the Landfill via Asphalt roads only. With questions, call the landfill, or go to brown.sd.us-slash-landfill. The Brown County Landfill is open 8-5 Monday thru Saturday, and is closed on Sunday.
SD Dept of Health reports 10 new COVID-19 related deaths(1 in Brown County)
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 10 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,088. The state had 953 new cases and 894 recoveries, increasing active infections to 665. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 83.
Police gain custody of suspect in Aberdeen’s missing person case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) – Sioux Falls police say they have custody of one of the two suspects wanted out of Aberdeen’s missing person case. According to the Aberdeen Police Department’s report, Simon Deng was last seen with suspects Joshua Ortley and Kyle Three Legs on Oct. 23, 2022, before being reported missing four days later. Detectives say Deng had sent text messages revealing Ortley had assaulted him, and during the investigation, officers found evidence that Deng had been severely injured.
NSU WBB Squad Signs Two Dakotans for Next Season
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – Northern State University head coach Paula Krueger announced the addition of two student-athletes to national letters of intent Wednesday. Decontee Smith (Mapleton, ND) and Gracie Traphagen (Aberdeen) will join the Wolves in the fall of 2023. “We are excited to add Gracie and Decontee to...
NSU Has Players Honored on All-NSIC Football Team, Including Defensive Player-of-the-Year
BURNSVILLE, MN (NSUWolves.com) – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference released the 2022 All-Conference teams Wednesday, highlighted by the NSIC Defensive Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year Ian Marshall. In addition, six total Wolves were named to the all-conference teams including first-teamers Marshall and Payton Eue, and second-teamers Jacob Howard, Jacob Schloe, Luke Chuol, and Brennan Kutterer.
