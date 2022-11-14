WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the bizarre storyline that saw Eric Bischoff plant a kiss on Stephanie McMahon. On the Halloween episode of SmackDown in 2002, then-GM Stephanie McMahon dressed up as a witch in a move that seemed a bit on the nose. During the course of the episode, John Cena approached her and said that her father Vince McMahon (who was not a regular on-screen character at the time) wanted to see her. However, when Stephanie arrived in the office to speak with her father, she instead found Raw GM Eric Bischoff wearing a Vince McMahon mask.

