Kevin Owens Reportedly Suffers Major Injury
Kevin Owens may be looking at some time off due to a reported injury at a WWE house show on Sunday night. According to The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, Owens suffered a MCL sprain in his right knee after coming down awkwardly on his leg during a matchup against Austin Theory. The untelevised match took place during a live house show at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
CJ Perry Comments On Relationship With Triple H
2022 has been a year of great change in WWE. Shifting tides have shuffled rosters and seen once great titans of the boardroom reduced to shadows and dust, leaving a general sense that anything could happen. Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry (aka Lana) recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, and her relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque was among the topics discussed. Perry was released in June 2021, but with a number of released talent finding their way back to WWE, it seems Perry isn't ruling out a return to the company.
New Major WWE Injuries, Charlotte Flair Update, Fan Attack At House Show – News Bulletin – November 14, 2022
We’ve got news of major WWE injuries, an update on Charlotte Flair, information on a fan attack at a WWE house show and more. It’s Monday and it’s the start of a new week, so what better way to start things off than with your WrestleTalk news bulletin for Monday, 14 November 2022.
The Undertaker Once “Ripped Apart” Ex-WWE Star For Injuring People
A former WWE Superstar has revealed The Undertaker once chewed out a fellow star for injuring several stars in the ring. Wrestling stars take the safety of themselves and their opponents very seriously so if someone is making a habit of injuring people, then words are likely to be had. Even more likely if the people being injured are major WWE stars and members of The Undertaker’s backstage Bone Street Krew.
Triple H Reportedly Planning To Push WWE Star Vince McMahon Wanted To Bury
Fans have seen a number of WWE stars get called up from NXT since the brand first launched, and in recent months Gunther has become a force to be reckoned with on the main roster. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion and he’s been booked as a strong champion as of late.
Stephanie McMahon Celebrates Unique First In Raw History
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again made history. WWE has come a long ways from the Attitude Era with how they present women on the screen, really cranking up in the image back in 2015 during the Women’s Evolution when Stephanie McMahon was a part of the programming, bringing on talents such as Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch to WWE Monday Night Raw.
AEW Star Says Sasha Banks' Focus Isn't On An In-Ring Return
As she's been discussing the process she went through in order to get cleared to compete again, AEW star Saraya revealed that one of the first people she contacted upon receiving the good news was Sasha Banks. Saraya, who performed as Paige in WWE, was forced to retire after she injured her neck taking a kick from Banks during a match in 2017.
WWE Adds Rhea Ripley And Another Name To Women's WarGames Match
The field is nearly set for the Women's WarGames Match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event – Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley) vs. Team Bianca (Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim & an unnamed partner). Ripley and Yim...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Laying Hands On Her
Rhea Ripley is not afraid to mix it up with the male stars in WWE. In recent weeks, she's attacked all three members of The O.C. stable, comprised of AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl Anderson. Notably, Ripley delivered a low blow to Anderson in his match against Finn Balor after then body-slammed the 300-pound Gallows at ringside. Her actions sent Anderson and Gallows to the backstage trainer's room, where they looked for a solution to combat Ripley's high jinks.
Vince McMahon Apologised Whilst Firing Beloved WWE Star
Over the course of his tenure at the top of WWE, having to let people go became a regular part of the job for Vince McMahon. Whether that was Superstars who hadn’t quite made the grade, or stars whose best days were now behind them, sometimes it was best for all involved if they went their separate ways.
Jim Ross Recalls Eric Bischoff Kissing Stephanie McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross spoke about the bizarre storyline that saw Eric Bischoff plant a kiss on Stephanie McMahon. On the Halloween episode of SmackDown in 2002, then-GM Stephanie McMahon dressed up as a witch in a move that seemed a bit on the nose. During the course of the episode, John Cena approached her and said that her father Vince McMahon (who was not a regular on-screen character at the time) wanted to see her. However, when Stephanie arrived in the office to speak with her father, she instead found Raw GM Eric Bischoff wearing a Vince McMahon mask.
Saraya Is Not Coming To AEW Dynamite Alone
We are only three days away from Saraya's comeback being complete, with the AEW star scheduled for her first match in five years this Saturday against Dr. Britt Baker DMD at AEW Full Gear. And with Baker having reinforcements in the form of Rebel and the number one contender for the AEW Interim Women's World Championship, Jamie Hayter, it appears Saraya has decided to bring in her own support system prior to the big match.
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury
There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return
Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
Jon Moxley Made Renee Paquette Nervous Backstage At AEW Dynamite
Renee Paquette reflected on the time her husband, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, made her nervous just before her AEW debut. Paquette debuted for the promotion on October 12 in Toronto and has been serving as a backstage interviewer. Paquette recently made an appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, where...
The Undertaker Blasted Former WWE Star Backstage After Injuring Multiple Opponents
The Undertaker spent the best part of three decades at the top of WWE, and during that time he commanded a incredible respect backstage. Many stars of both the past and present have spoken about how ‘Taker was judge, jury and executioner in the locker room. One man who...
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (11/14/22)
WWE RAW will air live on the USA Network tonight from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in a non-title match on RAW. Speaking of Balor and The Judgment Day, tonight’s RAW will include a sequel to The O.C. bringing back Mia Yim last week to even the odds against The Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley.
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
WWE Raw video highlights: Rollins vs. Balor US title match
Rollins was attacked by Austin Theory after the match.
