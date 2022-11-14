ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Another Released WWE Star Open To Potential Return

Former NXT star Blake Christian has revealed that he’d consider a WWE return under the Triple H regime. The former ‘Trey Baxter’ signed with WWE in February 2021. The star wrestled a handful of matches for the NXT and 205 Live before his release that November, less than nine months later.
MJF Reacts To Not Facing CM Punk At AEW Full Gear

MJF made his long awaited return to AEW television back at All Out. MJF was revealed as the masked joker in the Casino Ladder match at the start of the show, confronting AEW World Champion CM Punk after his victory over Jon Moxley in the main event. After the show,...
AEW Star ‘Baffled’ By Their Sudden Popularity

Wrestling is an unpredictable business where anyone, or anything, can potentially get over with fans. AEW’s Billy Gunn (or Daddy Ass) is learning this right now and has revealed that he is ‘baffled’ by his sudden popularity after 30-plus years in the business. WWE’s former ‘Ass Man’...
Another Company Reached Out To Former WWE Star Before Their AEW Debut

Another company has reached out to an AEW star before they made their debut in the promotion. As previously reported, WOW (Women of Wrestling) made attempts to sign The Inspiration before the duo ended up in IMPACT Wrestling. The company also had talks with Maria Kanellis following the Ring of Honor hiatus.
Update On Randy Orton’s Injury

There has been an update on the injury status of former 14-time World Champion Randy Orton. Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown, where he and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos. The match was a winner take all...
Rhea Ripley Addresses Male WWE Stars Not Hitting Her Back

Rhea Ripley has addressed male WWE stars not being able to hit her back. In May 2022, Rhea Ripley turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day’s Edge and Damian Priest. Shortly thereafter, The Judgment Day ousted Edge from the group in favor of Finn Balor. The group have...
Report: AEW Star Suspended

While on AEW star has notably been off of television as of late, a new report notes that the star is actually suspended. With Wrestling Observer noting a recent change in the star’s upcoming appearance schedule, a note regarding his status emerged. In a note regarding a cancelled upcoming...
Stephanie McMahon Touts Historic Moment From WWE Raw November 14

WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO has taken to social media to point out the significance of Monday’s (November 14) episode of Raw for women in wrestling. Stephanie McMahon will often be the first to tout the company’s historic women’s wrestling moments. This week’s edition of Monday Night Raw...
AEW Star Returned To Action Much Sooner Than Expected

An update has emerged on Darius Martin’s original projected return date, following his in-ring comeback on Dynamite. During the November 16 show, Darius teamed with his brother Dante Martin, as well as AR Fox, to challenge for Death Triangle’s AEW Trios Championship. This was Darius’ first match since...
Saraya Reveals Which WWE Star She Wished To Face In Her In-Ring Return

Saraya has revealed that that in an ‘ideal world,’ she would have loved to face a top WWE star for her in-ring return. The former Paige has been speaking with Chris Van Vliet ahead of her debut match for AEW against Dr Britt Baker D.M.D at AEW Full Gear.
New AEW Signing Revealed?

A new AEW signing appears to have been revealed, following the star’s recent appearances for the promotion. AR Fox made his Dynamite debut on Wednesday’s (November 16) episode, teaming with Dante & Darius Martin to challenge for PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix’ AEW Trios Championship.
AEW Star Returning To The Company

An AEW star looks to be returning to the company. In 2020, WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts arrived in All Elite Wrestling to confront Cody Rhodes ahead of aligning with Lance Archer. Roberts hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since the March 23 edition of...
Huge Pull Apart Brawl With Full Gear Implications On AEW Dynamite

A new title match is now set for this Saturday’s (November 19) AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. In recent weeks, AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and ROH World Champion Samoa Joe had formed a dangerous alliance. The pair, dubbed WarJoe, exploded on last week’s show, when Joe attacked Wardlow from...
Change To AEW Dynamite Match For November 16

There is a major change to an AEW Dynamite match for the November 16 episode. On the November 11 edition of AEW Rampage, the company announced that AEW Interim Women’s World Champion Toni Storm would face The Bunny in an Eliminator Match on the November 16 episode of AEW Dynamite.
Update On Tony Khan Continuing Post-Event Media Scrums

After a uniquely memorable media scrum after AEW All Out that will likely never be forgotten, will Tony Khan continue to conduct them?. According to one Tweet from one of unlikely figures pulled into the All Out media scrum fracas, WrestlingInc’s Nick Hausman. Tweeting about the potential for a...
AEW Rampage Before Full Gear Card Revealed

As the last opportunity before the big AEW pay-per-view Full Gear this Saturday, AEW Rampage’s match card is set!. Announced during tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite, the card for Friday November 18 is set to be a great one. Featuring a dream match as well as a Championship...
8 Potential WrestleMania 39 Opponents For Steve Austin

Earlier this year, we saw Stone Cold Steve Austin wrestle for the first time in 19 years. Austin took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match after an edition of the Kevin Owens Show that main evented night one of WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Following the match, WWE have reportedly...
