North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, lands near Japan
SEOUL/TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday that Japanese officials said had sufficient range to reach the mainland of the United States and that landed just 200 kilometres (130 miles) off Japan.
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. "These unprecedented multiple ballistic missile launches undermine our security.
Alabama calls off execution after problem with venous access
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama on Thursday night called off the scheduled execution of a man convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of a preacher’s wife after the state had trouble establishing venous access and the state faced a midnight deadline to get the execution underway. Alabama Department...
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank to convince voters abortion extremism is normal. They failed.
Pro-abortion forces broke the bank, spending $400 million to support abortion extremism. They failed and didn’t stop huge victories by pro-life governors.
Threats to peace dominate Asia-Pacific leaders' summit
BANGKOK — (AP) — Threats to peace and stability were dominating the agenda at a summit of Pacific Rim economies Friday in Bangkok, as leaders warned that war and tensions among the big powers threaten to unravel the global order. Underscoring the risks, North Korea fired an intercontinental...
Surge in Twitter fact-checks of progressive figures draws praise from Tech watchdogs
Tech watchdogs are sounding off about what they think of Elon Musk's handling of Twitter, including a surge in user-generated fact-checks on progressive figures.
