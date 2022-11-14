Read full article on original website
wfxg.com
Small fire in Columbia County school causes evacuation
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WFXG) - Representatives from Columbia County schools say an electrical outlet in a Columbia Middle School bathroom caught fire Thursday. Principal Holly Barnes says the small fire caused smoke in the building, requiring an evacuation of students. Barnes says students were able to return to class within about...
wfxg.com
Holiday closures, camps for area school districts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, schools will not hold classes for the following dates:. Burke County will have a "Learn from Home" day on November 18; no classes November 21-25. Students in Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, and Richmond Counties will be out of school November 21-25.
WRDW-TV
Staffer charged over restraint of Evans Elementary pupil
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A paraprofessional at Evans Elementary was charged with simple battery against a student and has resigned, according to the Columbia County School District. It happened after administrators at Evans Elementary and the school resource officer responded to an incident Thursday in which a paraprofessional used improper...
WJBF.com
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2
Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating …. Videos Released of Camden County Deputies Beating Black Man 2. Flu cases: on the rise and expected to get worse. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Copeland Elementary Spanish spelling bee helps...
WRDW-TV
Fugitive dad used kids as shields, choked-up Burke County sheriff says
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An emotionally moved Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams recounted Thursday morning how deputies rescued two young kids from a wanted man who didn’t intend to be taken alive. During a five-hour overnight standoff, fugitive Kevin McCardell – who was eventually shot by deputies – used...
WRDW-TV
How 5-hour standoff with fugitive unfolded in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot after a nearly five-hour standoff with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning. Kevin McCardell, 33, of Baltimore, had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest in Baltimore, deputies discovered. MORE COVERAGE:. On Wednesday at 8:38 p.m., deputies met with...
WRDW-TV
Assault with a hot dog gets out of hand in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a drunk car passenger slapped a driver in the face with a hot dog, things went downhill fast, according to Columbia County deputies. The drama unfolded just before 9 p.m. Friday, when Columbia County deputies were called to the McDonald’s at 4090 Jimmie Dyess Parkway.
WRDW-TV
Shock, questions surround death of 20-year-old elected to school board
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Questions and shock are swirling through the community just a day after newly elected school board member Tyrique Robinson died by apparent suicide. He was the youngest member ever elected to the Richmond County Board of Education at just 20 years old. When he died, Melissa...
WRDW-TV
Surveillance cams: Augusta’s anti-crime hope or slippery slope?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some people are voicing their concerns over cameras the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is putting around Augusta. The cameras are something law enforcement says are helping fight crime. And authorities have the numbers to back it up. The devices are called Flock cameras. They are...
WRDW-TV
These local high school students have reason to celebrate
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some students at two different schools in Richmond County have made some achievements. Seven students from Augusta Prep were selected into the National Merit Scholars program, based on their PSAT scores and grade-point averages. Three qualified as semifinalists and have applied for the next round of...
WRDW-TV
More grocery options coming for south Augusta residents
Augusta University Medical Center and the Georgia Cancer Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday on a new radiation therapy center. What the Tech: Protecting your holiday mail from thieves. Updated: 5 hours ago. You’ve no doubt been warned about so-called “porch pirates,” but have you heard of mailbox muggers?...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Car Collision In Richmond County (Augusta, GA)
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car collision that resulted in injuries. The crash happened on Washington Road and Alexander Drive around 9 p.m. According to the reports, multiple ambulances and patrol cars were dispatched to the scene.
Augusta University surprises local high school seniors
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – Higher education made its way to a couple of high schools Wednesday. Local students were in for a big surprise from Augusta University- Georgia’s health, sciences and medical college. “AU also gave me the offer to apply for their honors program and their nursing scholars program, which I find incredibly amazing- […]
WRDW-TV
‘I’m going to laugh while I kill you’: A look at standoff suspect’s past
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A case file out of Maryland offers insight on the man involved in a five-hour standoff with deputies. Accused of beating his wife until she fled and then using his young kids as human shields during a shoot-out with deputies Wednesday night in Burke County, Kevin McCardell, 33, was wanted on arrest warrants out of Maryland.
wfxg.com
Richmond County School Board election winner found dead from suicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an elected official in the county. According to the sheriff's office, the deputies are on the 1000 block of Alexander Dr. The Richmond County Coroner's Office confirms twenty-year-old Tyrique Robinson died of suicide. Robinson was recently elected to the Richmond County School Board.
WRDW-TV
North Augusta officials need your input on Georgia Ave. enhancements
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, the City of North Augusta will have a public input workshop. Officials say the workshop is for residents to provide their input on potential pedestrian improvements along Georgia Avenue downtown. For those that can’t make it to the meeting, click HERE for the...
WRDW-TV
Sandersville police search for suspect in armed robbery
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sandersville Police Department is searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery. According to authorities, John Jefferson reached through Wendy’s drive-thru window and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. Jefferson is...
Georgia judge accused of making sexist, derogatory remarks
A Middle Georgia chief judge has made sexist and degrading remarks to lawyers and court personnel inside and outside of ...
Missing 24-year-old man found safe
#Update | He has been found safe. AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man. 24-year-old Harold Marquis Bell was last seen on November 14th, at 9:30 PM near the Riverwalk in Downtown Augusta. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with white […]
WRDW-TV
AU doctor offers reassurance to parents about RSV
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - RSV and flu cases have been at an alarming number in both Georgia and South Carolina this fall. Some experts worry that numbers will go up even more during the holidays as people gather with friends and family. But one doctor at Augusta University Health says...
