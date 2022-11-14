ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia rallies on the road to stay unbeaten with 68-62 win at Loyola-Chicago

The Virginia women’s basketball team picked up a 68-62 victory at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill. The Cavaliers (4-0, 1-0 ACC) trailed by eight points early in the third quarter and were down 49-48 at the start of the fourth, but outscored the Ramblers 20-13 in the final period to pick up the road victory.
CHICAGO, IL
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia-Coastal Carolina game canceled

Virginia Athletics announced today that the Cavaliers’ home football game vs. Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. The decision was made following the shooting of five students on Grounds Sunday night. The incident resulted in the deaths of three members of the UVA team – Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
CONWAY, SC
jerryratcliffe.com

Statements from UVA coach Tony Elliott and AD Carla Williams

Statement from Virginia Head Football Coach Tony Elliott on the deaths of three players in tragic shooting:. “I cannot find the words to express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling today after the tragic events last night that resulted in the deaths of Lavel, D’Sean and Devin, and the others who were injured. These were incredible young men with huge aspirations and extremely bright futures.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Virginia looks for 4-0 start tonight at Loyola-Chicago

The Virginia women’s basketball team travels to take on Loyola University Chicago on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Gentile Arena in Chicago, Ill. “Yesterday (Monday), we met as a team and spent a good part of the afternoon and evening together. First, I just wanted to be there for them and let them know that they were loved and not alone during this trying time. We have several players that were very close to those three young men. But even the ones that were not are still dealing with the trauma lingering from the senseless act of violence against some of their peers. We talked about this game as a group, and the consensus was that they want to compete for Lavel, Devin, and D’Sean, because that was the best way we could honor them.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

No. 4 seed UVA to host NCAA second-round matchup Sunday

The NCAA announced that the Virginia men’s soccer team will be the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and host the winner of Elon and Marshall in a second-round matchup on Sunday at Klöckner Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. The NCAA tournament is made up...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy